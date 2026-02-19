Mrunal Thakur says her ex 'got tired' of catching up
It turns out that dating a Bollywood actor doesn’t just mean red carpets and long-distance calls, sometimes, it means competing with Hrithik Roshan.
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t Advice to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, and the conversation quickly veered into territory that was far more personal than promotional. When asked about insecurity, Mrunal shared a story.
She was in the early stages of her career, working with some of the most conventionally attractive men in the industry, including Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, when her then-boyfriend began feeling the pressure.
“In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.
Her ex, who she described as Scandinavian, didn’t quite share her calm.
“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.
The irony wasn’t lost on her. While she was navigating demanding film sets working with Hrithik in Super 30 (2019) and later Shahid in Jersey (2022) — her partner was stuck in a self-imposed fitness race no one had asked him to run.
Siddhant, meanwhile, admitted to having his own brushes with insecurity. He spoke about feeling out of place in college because of the display of wealth around him especially since the girl he had a crush on came from a more affluent background. The host jokingly compared it to Gully Boy, the 2019 film that catapulted Siddhant into mainstream fame.
Both actors have had busy years. Mrunal appeared in The Family Star (2024), made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, and starred in Son of Sardaar 2 in 2025. She also has Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline. Siddhant was seen in Yudhra (2024) and Dhadak 2 (2025), and has Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling lined up alongside their January 20 theatrical release.
