“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.