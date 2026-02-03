Mrunal Thakur calls love ‘the most beautiful feeling’ as Dhanush wedding rumours peak: 'I really hope...'

The actors are rumoured to get married on February 14
Mrunal Thakur is keeping fans talking, both for her music and her love life. As wedding rumours with Dhanush go into overdrive, the actor, currently promoting her latest music video Bheegi Bheegi, shared her thoughts on love, and no, she didn’t confirm any wedding bells just yet.
In a chat with Filmygyan, Mrunal called love “a beautiful feeling that can literally reparent you and fix your inner child.” She added, “It changes you into a better person. I really hope everyone finds love in their life.”
Asked if women in love tend to be more giving, she playfully disagreed: “Not necessarily. Anyone who is in love gives. But receiving love is often harder. Accepting it, acknowledging it—this is what matters. The definition of love keeps evolving.”
Last month, rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush's supposed wedding went viral. According to speculation, the two are expected to tie the knot on February 14, though they have not confirmed anything as such. Whispers about their relationship have been brewing since 2025, and several Indian outlets such as News 18, were reporting that the two were indeed dating, though in no rush to go public. The relationship, sources claimed, was still new, with both actors perfectly at ease being seen together, just not ready to put a label on it.
On the film front, she’s set to appear in Do Deewane Seher Mein alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the romantic drama has been described as “a perfect love story between two imperfect people” and “a modern romance that feels like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” The film releases February 20, 2026.
