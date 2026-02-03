Mrunal Thakur calls love ‘the most beautiful feeling’ as Dhanush wedding rumours peak: 'I really hope...'

Last month, rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush's supposed wedding went viral. According to speculation, the two are expected to tie the knot on February 14, though they have not confirmed anything as such. Whispers about their relationship have been brewing since 2025, and several Indian outlets such as News 18, were reporting that the two were indeed dating, though in no rush to go public. The relationship, sources claimed, was still new, with both actors perfectly at ease being seen together, just not ready to put a label on it.