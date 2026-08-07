LEGO Christmas Penguin review: A charming holiday build that still makes sense for the school break

A smaller LEGO set can be exactly the right pace for the school holidays, especially when children want something they can finish in an afternoon and proudly display afterwards. The LEGO Christmas Penguin 40498 may have been released as a festive set, but its compact size, approachable build and playful design make it enjoyable well beyond December. For families looking for a thoughtful gift or a rewarding project without committing to hundreds of pages of instructions, this is an easy recommendation.

Key facts

What you get

The display base adds more than decoration. Small seasonal touches, including the tree and gift boxes, help turn the model into a shelf display rather than simply another animal figure. LEGO also includes a hidden snowflake detail inside the base, an extra flourish that many builders may never see after assembly but reflects the brand's attention to small design touches.

Construction centres on a sturdy internal framework that gradually becomes hidden beneath curved slopes and carefully layered pieces. According to Brickset's review, the design makes extensive use of sideways building techniques, giving the bird smooth shaping while keeping the model structurally solid. Decorative details, including the yellow crest and rounded body, help the finished model resemble a crested penguin rather than a generic cartoon bird.

The LEGO Christmas Penguin 40498 contains 244 pieces and is designed for builders aged 8 years and above. The finished model stands just over 12cm tall on a decorated display base featuring a Christmas tree and three wrapped presents. The penguin itself can rotate on the base and its wings are articulated, adding a little movement once construction is complete.

How it performs

This is not a long weekend project, nor is it intended to be. Most builders can expect to finish the model in a relatively short sitting, making it particularly suitable during school holidays when children may want a satisfying activity without spending an entire day on one build.

The instructions follow LEGO's familiar step by step format, making the set accessible for younger builders working independently or for parents building alongside children. The moderate part count also makes it easier to maintain attention from start to finish compared with larger Creator or Icons models.

Brickset praised the engineering behind the penguin's internal construction, noting how the colourful structural core disappears beneath carefully placed exterior elements. The result is a finished model that looks polished from every angle while remaining sturdy enough to be picked up and repositioned without feeling fragile.

Play value is modest but appropriate. The rotating base and movable wings encourage a little interaction, although the model works best as a display piece after completion. That suits many families looking for an activity that continues to decorate a bedroom or study desk long after the final brick is placed.