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After vulgar song row, Nora Fatehi now in the spotlight for 'Lego plane' comment; company files Dh30m lawsuit

She compared a chartered plane to a machine made of Lego pieces

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi

Once again singer-dancer Nora Fatehi finds herself in the centre of a storm. She is currently drawing flak for describing one of Dune Aviation’s chartered planes as a ‘Lego airplane’. The company has alleged defamation and filed a Rs30 million (Dh1.1 million) lawsuit against her. The carrier says her description has cost it business.  

The suit was filed before a Gandhinagar court in April. It will be heard on September 25.

The incident reportedly took place in December last year. Fatehi took videos while taking a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft from Mumbai to Jaipur, says Economic Times. When she posted these clips on her social media – on Instagram, she has a following of over 47 million followers – she likened the plane to a Lego airplane or a toy plane.

The company has since alleged that the remarks were "reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis". The vessel is a standard one of its class, it added.  

Fatehi has made a name for herself in showbiz with hits such as Dilbar (the remix), Moving like a snake (ft Jason Derulo), and O Saki Saki.

She was recently also embroiled in another row – she drew ire because of the lewd lyrics of the Kannada song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. She did address the upset fans though – she explained that it was a song in a language other than Hindi and she could not quite understand it.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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