She compared a chartered plane to a machine made of Lego pieces
Once again singer-dancer Nora Fatehi finds herself in the centre of a storm. She is currently drawing flak for describing one of Dune Aviation’s chartered planes as a ‘Lego airplane’. The company has alleged defamation and filed a Rs30 million (Dh1.1 million) lawsuit against her. The carrier says her description has cost it business.
The suit was filed before a Gandhinagar court in April. It will be heard on September 25.
The incident reportedly took place in December last year. Fatehi took videos while taking a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft from Mumbai to Jaipur, says Economic Times. When she posted these clips on her social media – on Instagram, she has a following of over 47 million followers – she likened the plane to a Lego airplane or a toy plane.
The company has since alleged that the remarks were "reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis". The vessel is a standard one of its class, it added.
Fatehi has made a name for herself in showbiz with hits such as Dilbar (the remix), Moving like a snake (ft Jason Derulo), and O Saki Saki.
She was recently also embroiled in another row – she drew ire because of the lewd lyrics of the Kannada song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. She did address the upset fans though – she explained that it was a song in a language other than Hindi and she could not quite understand it.