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Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets 8-year sentence for posing as Supreme Court judge, challenges verdict in Delhi HC

Impersonation, threats and intimidation proved beyond doubt, rules trial court

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Indian conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Indian conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
ANI

Dubai: Alleged Indian conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been sentenced to eight years in prison for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to influence a special judge handling a 2017 corruption case.

The sentence was handed down by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on August 20, according to The Mint. The court found Chandrasekhar guilty of offences including impersonating a public servant, threatening a public servant and criminal intimidation.

According to the prosecution, Chandrasekhar first posed as the private secretary of a Supreme Court judge before later assuming the judge’s identity. He allegedly used the fabricated identity in an attempt to influence the judicial process and secure bail in his corruption case.

The court awarded two years each for impersonating a public servant under Section 170 of the Indian Penal Code and threatening injury to a public servant under Section 187. A further four-year sentence was imposed for criminal intimidation under Section 507.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra said the offence was particularly serious because it went beyond a conventional case of cheating or impersonation. The court observed that Chandrasekhar had attempted to use the authority associated with the Supreme Court to interfere with another judicial officer.

The judge said the sentence should serve as a deterrent against attempts to undermine the administration and independence of justice.

How the case began

The case relates to a phone call made on April 28, 2017, when Chandrasekhar was in police custody in connection with a corruption case.

The prosecution alleged that he obtained access to the mobile phone of police constable Manjeet and used it to contact Poonam Chaudhary, who was then serving as a special judge hearing cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The prosecution maintained that Chandrasekhar used the calls and his false identity to try to influence the proceedings and seek favourable treatment in the case.

The trial court subsequently concluded that the prosecution had proved the impersonation and intimidation charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Chandrasekhar challenges verdict in Delhi High Court

Following the conviction, Chandrasekhar has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's decision.

In his plea, he has sought the removal of what he describes as “derogatory, pejorative, stigmatic and unnecessary observations” about his character from the judgment.

Chandrasekhar has argued that the trial court repeatedly made character-related observations that were not necessary to determine the criminal charges against him.

He has also alleged that the trial court approached the proceedings with a “predetermined and adverse mindset” and prevented him from completing his defence evidence.

The plea further contends that the case should have been decided strictly on the evidence presented before the court rather than on the basis of assumptions about his character.

The sentence will take into account the period Chandrasekhar has already spent in custody.

What's his Bollywood connect with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi?

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has made a fresh series of allegations about actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, days after she spoke publicly about the emotional and professional toll of being linked to him.

In a handwritten letter addressed to Fatehi that has surfaced online, Chandrasekhar claims the actor repeatedly contacted him and wanted him to end his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The letter has reportedly been verified as having been written by Chandrasekhar, although the claims contained in it have not been independently verified.

Chandrasekhar alleges that Fatehi would call him repeatedly; claiming she contacted him as many as 10 times a day; and tried to persuade him to leave Fernandez.

He further alleges that Fatehi was interested in his wealth and sought financial assistance from him, including money towards purchasing a house in Casablanca, Morocco.

According to Chandrasekhar's account, their alleged conversations also included discussions about expensive gifts and luxury cars. He refers to purported WhatsApp exchanges involving Birkin bags, BMWs and a Range Rover.

He claims Fatehi described the Range Rover as a “cute statement car” and challenges her to release their alleged conversations if she disputes his version of events.

Sukesh's claims about Jacqueline

Chandrasekhar's latest allegations also bring Fernandez back into the centre of the controversy.

He claims Fatehi was jealous of his relationship with Fernandez and wanted him to end it.

The latest allegations echo claims Chandrasekhar made publicly several years ago. In 2023, he alleged that Fatehi had repeatedly called him and asked him to leave Fernandez. Those claims were also disputed and were part of the wider legal battle surrounding the ₹200-crore extortion and money-laundering case.

The latest letter reportedly contains a warning to Fatehi, with Chandrasekhar telling her not to provoke him. Reports have also described the letter as accusing her of attempting to manipulate or “brainwash” him.

The claims have emerged at a particularly sensitive time for Fatehi, who recently spoke emotionally about the impact the controversy had on her life and career.

Nora Fatehi opens up about the controversy

In a recent podcast appearance, Fatehi spoke about the period as one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

She said the controversy left her feeling traumatised and alone and claimed she lost professional opportunities as a result.

Fatehi also expressed frustration that years of work could be overshadowed by one controversy and said people did not know the truth about her personal life.

She has previously denied being in a romantic relationship with Chandrasekhar and has disputed suggestions that she knowingly benefited from his alleged criminal activities.

Her recent comments have prompted renewed discussion around her association with Chandrasekhar and the Rs2 billion extortion and money-laundering case.

Chandrasekhar is accused of running an elaborate extortion operation from prison and allegedly cheating businessman Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, of around Rs2billion.

The case brought several Bollywood names into the spotlight, including Fernandez and Fatehi, both of whom were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Fernandez was named as an accused in the money-laundering case. Fatehi has maintained that she was not romantically involved with Chandrasekhar and has disputed aspects of the allegations surrounding their association.

The controversy has continued to follow both actors, despite their careers moving forward.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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