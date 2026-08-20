Rajpal Yadav says ‘I get 500 selfies clicked at airports’, defends legacy amid cheque bounce case

"I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to ask: when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata? Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor in this world. No one can buy me for 5 crores, 10 crores, 100 crores, 250 crores because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this."