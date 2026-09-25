Bollywood stars took to social media to remember the actor and mourn his loss
Dubai: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has recalled his emotional final meeting with fellow actor Mushtaq Khan, saying he met him in hospital just two hours before his death.
Yadav shared the memory on Instagram while paying tribute to Khan, who died on Thursday aged 56 after battling cancer. Khan was known for his work in films including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Stree 2.
“This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them,” Yadav wrote.
“I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us,” he added.
Yadav had initially shared a video from the hospital meeting but later deleted it and posted a photograph of Khan instead. The video was subsequently shared online by a social media user. In it, Khan is shown lying in a hospital bed, holding Yadav’s hand. Yadav can be heard comforting him and reassuring him that he would recover.
Paying tribute to his late friend, Yadav described Khan as a popular actor who “will remain so” and said he was offering his tribute with a heavy heart.
Tributes from across the Bollywood fraternity followed news of Khan’s death.
Actor Sunny Deol shared a photograph of Khan on Instagram, describing him as “a nice human being and a fine actor”. He also recalled having fond memories of the actor and offered condolences to his family.
Actor Sanjay Mishra also paid an emotional tribute to Khan, writing about the lessons he had learnt from him and bidding farewell to his friend.
Director Anil Sharma, who had worked with Khan on several films, recalled the many moments and projects they shared.
“How many moments we spent together, how many films we did together… uff, Mushtaq Bhai has left us so soon,” Sharma wrote.
Veteran actor Raza Murad also mourned the loss, describing Khan as a versatile actor and a kind-hearted person.
Khan’s death has also prompted memories of some of his most memorable performances. Director Anees Bazmee recently recalled that Khan’s iconic “meri ek taang nakli hai” dialogue in Welcome was created on the set, despite the actor originally having no lines in the film.