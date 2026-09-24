Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56

The actor was reportedly battling liver cancer and died in Mumbai on Thursday
Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his supporting roles in films including Welcome, died on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the age of 56.
He was reportedly battling liver cancer and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after his condition deteriorated.
He was placed in the intensive care unit but died later in the evening, according to reports. A formal statement from his family or close associates was awaited.
Khan had appeared in several popular Hindi films during his long acting career.