Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56

He was placed in the intensive care unit but died later in the evening, according to reports. A formal statement from his family or close associates was awaited.

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his supporting roles in films including Welcome, died on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the age of 56.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.