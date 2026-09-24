GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56

The actor was reportedly battling liver cancer and died in Mumbai on Thursday

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mushtaq Khan
Mushtaq Khan
X/@filmfare

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his supporting roles in films including Welcome, died on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the age of 56.

He was reportedly battling liver cancer and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

He was placed in the intensive care unit but died later in the evening, according to reports. A formal statement from his family or close associates was awaited.

Khan had appeared in several popular Hindi films during his long acting career.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Actor R Madhavan with his son Vedaant

Not looking to be in spotlight, Vedaant Madhavan says

2m read
Bollywood actor and rea-life prince Saif Ali Khan with Gulf News' Manjusha Radhakrishnan during an interview at his Mumbai office.

Saif Ali Khan on 'Haiwaan', survival, & stabbing attack

9m read
The actor suffered a serious knee injury while shooting an action sequence and is expected to take a short break to recover.

Kartik Aaryan injured on set, to undergo knee surgery

2m read
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan turns heads with fine bowling in London

2m read