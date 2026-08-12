Watch: Saif Ali Khan turns heads with impressive bowling in London

And Saif certainly looks comfortable with a cricket ball in hand. Given his family background, that should come as little surprise. In India, cricket is more than just a sport, while in the Pataudi family, the game has been woven into its history for generations. Besides his father, his grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, also led India in 1946 and represented England in Test cricket in 1932 and 1934.