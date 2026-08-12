Watch: Saif Ali Khan turns heads with impressive bowling in London

Dubai-based cricket coach Gopal Jaspara presents a book to Bollywood actor
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced. While his son, Saif Ali Khan, chose to follow in the footsteps of his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and pursue a career in Bollywood, the actor recently surprised everyone with his impressive cricketing skills.
Currently in London, Saif recently stepped onto a cricket field and showcased his bowling, leaving fans impressed with his unexpected talent with the ball.
The video begins with Saif charging in for his run-up before delivering the ball, with the batter unable to sneak away for a run. Dressed in traditional cricket whites, the 55-year-old actor appears to be thoroughly enjoying his time on the field.
And Saif certainly looks comfortable with a cricket ball in hand. Given his family background, that should come as little surprise. In India, cricket is more than just a sport, while in the Pataudi family, the game has been woven into its history for generations. Besides his father, his grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, also led India in 1946 and represented England in Test cricket in 1932 and 1934.
Saif's son, Taimur Ali Khan, has also shown an interest in the sport. Earlier, the seven-year-old attended private cricket coaching sessions at the indoor nets at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The sessions were conducted by ICM Cricket Academy and led by former England international Usman Afzaal.
The academy later shared a video from the session in which Taimur listened as Saif explained the family's deep connection with cricket.
Explaining the county cricket system to his son, Saif said: "Counties are like clubs, such as Sussex and Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex."
The coach appeared intrigued by Saif's account and asked him for confirmation: "Is that right?" Saif nodded in agreement.
While cricket remains a familiar part of the Pataudi family's legacy, Saif continues to keep busy on the big screen.
The actor is set to star in Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller Haiwaan, which will mark his on-screen reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 years. The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based cricket coach of G Force Academy Gopal Jaspara presented the book titled '318 - Whispers of the Indian Test Cap' to the Bollywood actor. The book was conceptualized by Jaspara and authored by veteran Dubai-based sports journalist K. R. Nayar.