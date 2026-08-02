From Bollywood to football? Tiger Shroff’s Durand Cup dream

Mumbay FC open their campaign against Langsning FC on August 3
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff could be set for his competitive football debut at the 135th Durand Cup in Shillong after being named in Mumbay FC’s squad for the prestigious tournament.
The Mumbai-based club has registered the 36-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, as part of its squad and is considering fielding him in at least one match during the competition, subject to logistical and security clearances.
Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was founded in 2024 and has regularly represented the side in the Mumbai District League.
His association with the club reportedly began in 2023 when Mumbay FC technical director Zoheb Khan spotted him playing in an influencer football league. Impressed by Tiger’s technical skills and understanding of the game, Khan invited the actor to train with the team after the club’s formation.
Speaking to Sportstar, Khan revealed that Tiger adapted quickly to the team’s style of play and was keen to test himself in a professional competition. He described the actor as an attacking player who enjoys taking on defenders in one-on-one situations and is not hesitant to put in tackles, making him a useful option in the final third.
Primarily deployed as a forward or left winger, Tiger is currently training with the squad. However, Khan said the club is carefully planning his potential appearance, anticipating that the actor’s presence could draw massive crowds.
He stressed that extensive security arrangements would be necessary, particularly in smaller venues where managing fans could prove challenging. While the club has received tentative confirmation of Tiger’s availability, it is hoping all logistical arrangements can be finalised to allow him to feature in one of the matches.
If selected, Tiger could make his Durand Cup debut in Shillong, where Mumbay FC will play all three of their Group E fixtures at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Mumbay FC open their campaign against Langsning FC on August 3 before facing hosts Shillong Lajong FC on August 8. They conclude the group stage against Nongkseh SS&CC on August 11.
Tiger’s inclusion has generated significant buzz ahead of the tournament, with fans eager to see whether he can turn his passion for football into a memorable appearance on one of India’s biggest football stages.