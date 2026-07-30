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Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.44 lakh in unauthorised card payments

The Amboli police in Mumbai have registered a case against unidentified persons

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Kirti Kulhari duped of Rs 2.4 lacs in cyber fraud, registers complain with the Mumbai police
Kirti Kulhari duped of Rs 2.4 lacs in cyber fraud, registers complain with the Mumbai police

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari has reportedly fallen victim to a credit card fraud after unknown individuals allegedly used her card details to make unauthorised overseas payments worth over Rs 2.44 lakh.

Following the incident, the Amboli police in Mumbai have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation into the alleged cyber scam, according to Hindustan Times.

Foreign transaction alert leaves actor shocked

According to ABP News, the incident took place on the night of July 24, when the 43-year-old actor was travelling to a multiplex in Andheri West to watch a film.

During the journey, Kulhari reportedly received an alert from her bank notifying her about a foreign currency transaction made using her credit card. The payment, reportedly worth US$2,525, was made to Aeromexico Airlines.

Surprised by the alert, the actor immediately contacted her bank’s customer service team to report the suspicious activity. After reviewing her account, the bank allegedly found that four separate transactions had been carried out using her credit card, adding up to more than Rs 2.43 lakh.

The card was blocked soon after to prevent any further misuse.

Police probe possible digital theft of card details

Investigators are looking into how the alleged fraudsters obtained Kulhari’s card information. Police sources reportedly to Indian outlets, that the actor had not shared her PIN or banking details with anyone, raising the possibility that the information may have been obtained through digital means.

Authorities are examining possible routes, including a compromised mobile device, online accounts or other digital platforms where the card details may have been exposed.

The Amboli Police, with assistance from cyber experts, are analysing transaction records and digital trails to identify those behind the alleged fraud, according to Hindustan Times.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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