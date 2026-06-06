'They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles, and mothers': Imtiaz Ali says outsiders have it easier than 'nepo kids' like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Imtiaz Ali says star kids like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face constant comparisons
Dubai: Just when Bollywood’s nepotism debate seemed to have settled into a familiar cycle of outrage and counterarguments, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has reignited the conversation with a statement that has left many fans doing a double take.
In a recent interview, the director behind films like Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway argued that industry insiders such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may actually face greater pressure than outsiders trying to break into Hindi cinema.
Ali’s comments stand in stark contrast to a long-running public narrative that sees star kids as beneficiaries of an unequal system. According to the filmmaker, actors born into film families grow up surrounded by successful relatives, creating a constant benchmark that can be difficult to escape. He suggested that they are not only judged by audiences but also by comparisons with their parents, uncles, and other established family members.
As he put it: "I feel that Alia, Ranbir, and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they've got examples of success right around them.....They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles, and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful."
The director went a step further, describing himself as an outsider who found certain aspects of the industry easier to navigate because he did not carry the burden of living up to a famous surname. While acknowledging that labels such as 'nepo kid' continue to follow actors like Kapoor and Bhatt, Ali maintained that both performers have ultimately earned their place through talent and consistent performances.
His defence of the two stars is hardly surprising. Ali has collaborated with Kapoor on critically acclaimed films including Rockstar and Tamasha, and has frequently spoken about the actor’s versatility. In recent interviews promoting his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, the director has praised Kapoor’s range and expressed excitement about seeing him take on the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana.
"Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them. He is a pure actor, and I hope he does all kinds of roles. I am very happy he is doing Lord Rama's role because he can bring a certain effect or reality to the character" He said.
Unsurprisingly, Ali’s remarks have triggered strong reactions online. Across Bollywood discussion forums on reddit and social media platforms, many users challenged the idea that outsiders have it easier, arguing that industry connections still provide access to opportunities, mentorship, and career safety nets that newcomers often lack.
'Nepos have two distinct privileges which outsiders can never get. To enter the main platform, outsiders need sources, multiple auditions or sometimes unwanted favors' Shared one user on reddit.
Ali’s comments have once again exposed that divide, raising a question the industry still struggles to answer: is success harder to achieve when you are trying to get in, or when everyone expects you to succeed from the moment you arrive?