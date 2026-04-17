Love & War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal film locks release date after multiple delays

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, has finally locked its release date after much anticipation.
The film, which brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in key roles, is now scheduled to release in cinemas on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The announcement was made via Bhansali Productions’ social media handle, quickly sparking excitement among fans. The comments section filled up with enthusiastic reactions.
The film was initially slated for a summer 2026 release, but production delays pushed the schedule further. Ranbir Kapoor later confirmed the postponement during an Instagram Live session, sharing that the film would now arrive after Ramayana Part One, which is set for a Diwali release this year.
Alia Bhatt is no stranger to the creative forces behind Love & War. She previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi, a role that earned her widespread acclaim. She also shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, a film that marked the beginning of their relationship, eventually leading to their marriage. Meanwhile, Alia and Vicky Kaushal have already proven their on-screen chemistry in the 2019 hit Raazi, adding another layer of familiarity to this much-anticipated reunion.
Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024) and also has the spy thriller Alpha lined up for release. The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, after undergoing multiple changes to its release plan. It was initially slated for Christmas 2025, then moved to April 17, 2026, before being pushed again reportedly to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi. The film was earlier set to release in cinemas on April 17.