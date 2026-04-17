Love & War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal film locks release date after multiple delays

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024) and also has the spy thriller Alpha lined up for release. The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, after undergoing multiple changes to its release plan. It was initially slated for Christmas 2025, then moved to April 17, 2026, before being pushed again reportedly to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi. The film was earlier set to release in cinemas on April 17.