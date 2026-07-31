From India to beyond, Ramayana trailer earns praise for its visuals and performances
Dubai: The trailer of Ramayana, director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic, is winning praise beyond India's borders, with several Pakistani influencers and film commentators applauding its visuals, performances and cinematic scale.
The trailer, unveiled this week, has generated widespread discussion on social media, where content creators from Pakistan described the film as one of Bollywood's most visually impressive productions in recent years.
Pakistani digital creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, who runs the platform Kaam Wali Baat, praised the trailer's grand visuals, saying its reported massive budget was clearly reflected on screen.
He also highlighted the collaboration with international visual effects artists, adding that the trailer had left him genuinely excited for the film. Farooqui singled out lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their screen presence.
Another Pakistani YouTuber and film reviewer, Hasnaat Khan, also gave the trailer a positive review, describing it as "amazing". He praised the action sequences, visual effects and casting, while saying Yash looked particularly impressive in his portrayal of Ravana.
Produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is among the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted. The epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
The film has attracted attention for its cutting-edge visual effects created with leading international VFX talent and a soundtrack composed by Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Planned as a two-part saga, Ramayana is expected to be one of the biggest Indian film productions ever released, with the trailer's cross-border appreciation adding to the growing anticipation.
With inputs from Agencies