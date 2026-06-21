The film was then moved to 4 June 2026. But in late April, after presenting Toxic to international buyers and distributors at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the makers pulled it again. According to a joint statement from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the response at the event opened up opportunities for a significantly wider global rollout. Yash said the film was complete but that the team needed more time to finalise distribution deals across international markets.