The actor's first release since KGF 2 arrives after three postponements and years of hype
Dubai: Yash's long-awaited return to the big screen now has a firm date. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will release worldwide on 26 August 2026, the makers confirmed on 21 June with a new poster showcasing the actor in dual roles.
The announcement, which dropped on Father's Day in a nod to the film's father-son revenge plot, brings an end to months of rescheduling for one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. It will be Yash's first theatrical release since KGF: Chapter 2 nearly four years ago.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. According to the official synopsis on VOX Cinemas UAE, where the film is already listed for both Hindi and Kannada screenings, the story is described as "a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise."
In this coastal world of fading colonial power and rising crime syndicates, Yash plays dual roles as a man who builds an empire through blood, fear and betrayal. The film runs at two hours and 30 minutes.
The cast is stacked. Kiara Advani makes her Kannada debut alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi (in a reported negative role), Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi. Tovino Thomas has also reportedly joined the cast as the main antagonist. The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.
Yash co-wrote the script with Mohandas and also produced the film through his banner Monster Mind Creations, alongside KVN Productions.
Toxic has been through three postponements before landing on August 26, each for a different reason.
The film was originally set for 10 April 2025, but delays in shooting and production pushed it back. Principal photography ran from August 2024 to October 2025 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur, a longer shoot than initially planned.
The second date, 19 March 2026, would have put it head to head with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. That plan was scrapped after escalating tensions in the Middle East following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, with the makers citing the Gulf as a key overseas market that needed stability before they could release.
The film was then moved to 4 June 2026. But in late April, after presenting Toxic to international buyers and distributors at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the makers pulled it again. According to a joint statement from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the response at the event opened up opportunities for a significantly wider global rollout. Yash said the film was complete but that the team needed more time to finalise distribution deals across international markets.
"Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," Yash said in his statement at the time.
The date falls within an extended holiday window across India and the wider region, covering Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan. It also places Toxic just two days ahead of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is set for 28 August, making the final week of the month one of the most closely watched box office windows of the year.
wToxic is not Yash's only major project this year. He also plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. That film is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, meaning Yash could have two of the year's biggest releases within roughly two months of each other.