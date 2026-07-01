GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Toxic’s ‘Ladies & Ladies’ promo showcases fierce Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, but trips on self-important dialogues

Stylish Toxic promo spotlights fierce women but drowns them in heavy-handed prose

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yash in Toxic
Yash in Toxic

Dubai: Yash's upcoming action film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has dropped a new promotional video titled Ladies & Ladies, shining the spotlight on its impressive female cast. But while the visuals ooze style and the women look undeniably fierce, the nearly four-minute English-language promo tries a little too hard to sound profound.

It kicks off with an elaborate disclaimer telling kids, parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents to stay away before launching into a brooding voiceover about love turning women into monsters. The philosophical musings are delivered with such gravity that they begin to feel more pretentious than provocative, making the promo far wordier than it needs to be.

Visually, though, there's plenty to admire. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi are each introduced through lavishly designed, gothic-inspired set pieces that make them look powerful and enigmatic. From vanity mirrors and fire-breathers to smoky lounges and leather-clad gangs, every frame is meticulously crafted.

The teaser eventually shifts into action mode as Yash's character, Raya, prepares for an all-out brawl, delivering the punchline: "Do you want to come one at a time... or all together?" What follows is a barrage of slickly choreographed punches, broken glass and stylised mayhem.

Unfortunately, the promo's obsession with sounding deep occasionally overshadows what it's actually trying to sell. Instead of letting its striking visuals and charismatic cast do the talking, it leans heavily on long-winded voiceovers and grand statements that come across as more self-important than insightful.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic will also release in dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to hit cinemas on August 26.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEindiaKarnataka

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Yash in Toxic

Yash's Toxic finally gets new release date

3m read
Sharjah Civil Defence rescue cats trapped in drainage pipe in Al Yash area

Two cats saved from drainage pipe in Sharjah

2m read
Alia Bhatt in Alpha

Alia Bhatt's Alpha: All you need to know about the film

2m read
Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

California: 40,000 evacuated after toxic chemical leak

2m read