It kicks off with an elaborate disclaimer telling kids, parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents to stay away before launching into a brooding voiceover about love turning women into monsters. The philosophical musings are delivered with such gravity that they begin to feel more pretentious than provocative, making the promo far wordier than it needs to be.

Unfortunately, the promo's obsession with sounding deep occasionally overshadows what it's actually trying to sell. Instead of letting its striking visuals and charismatic cast do the talking, it leans heavily on long-winded voiceovers and grand statements that come across as more self-important than insightful.

The teaser eventually shifts into action mode as Yash's character, Raya, prepares for an all-out brawl, delivering the punchline: "Do you want to come one at a time... or all together?" What follows is a barrage of slickly choreographed punches, broken glass and stylised mayhem.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.