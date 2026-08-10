From KGF to Toxic: Yash’s mega pay reigns amid unconfirmed cast remuneration reports
Dubai: The women came armed, glamorous and gloriously dangerous. But when it comes to the reported paychecks on Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, it is leading man Yash who apparently walks away with the biggest number.
The much-anticipated trailer for Geetu Mohandas' gangster drama was unveiled on August 8 at a glittering launch that put the film's formidable female ensemble firmly in the spotlight.
Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria form the female force surrounding Yash in this ambitious period gangster drama and the trailer makes it clear that these aren't women designed simply to decorate a man's story.
Guns are drawn, power is negotiated and danger seems to follow almost every character.
Yet amid all the conversation around the film's women, another set of numbers has generated curiosity: what did the stars reportedly charge for Toxic?
According to remuneration figures reported by Hauterrfly and subsequently picked up by Indian media outlets like Times Of India, Yash is believed to be the highest-paid star in the film, with a reported fee of around Rs500 million.
The figures have not been confirmed by the actors or the makers of Toxic, and should therefore be treated as reported estimates rather than official salaries.
Still, they make for an interesting contrast in a film whose female characters have been such a prominent part of its promotional campaign.
Yash, who plays Raya, is reportedly being paid around Rs 500 million for the film.
But comparing his remuneration directly with that of his co-stars comes with an important caveat: Yash's involvement in Toxic goes considerably beyond being its leading man.
The KGF star has co-written the film with director Geetu Mohandas and is also attached to the project as a producer. His reported remuneration, therefore, needs to be viewed in the context of his larger creative and commercial involvement in the movie.
Even so, the gap between his reported fee and those attributed to the film's leading women is striking.
Her character is among the women who populate the dark and dangerous world of Toxic, a film that appears determined to give its female stars plenty of swagger rather than relegating them to the sidelines.
If the reported figures are accurate, Advani's Rs 150 million paycheck also places her among the film's highest-paid female actors.
Nayanthara, who plays Ganga, is reportedly being paid between Rs 120 million and Rs180 million.
The range means her remuneration could potentially surpass Advani's reported fee, although none of these numbers have been officially verified.
Nayanthara's presence is particularly significant considering her stature as one of South Indian cinema's most bankable female stars. Her fierce, gun-toting appearance in the promotional material has already helped establish Ganga as one of the film's characters to watch.
Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa and is reportedly receiving between Rs 30-Rs50 millon.
The role places the actress alongside some of the biggest names working across Hindi and South Indian cinema today and adds another prominent female character to Mohandas' sprawling gangster universe.
Huma Qureshi, who plays Elizabeth, is reportedly being paid in the range above.
Tara Sutaria, who is reported to play Rebecca, is also believed to be earning somewhere between Rs 20 and Rs30 million.
Again, these figures remain industry reports and have not been independently confirmed by the stars or the production.
Taken together, though, the reported salaries inevitably raise an interesting question around a movie being sold partly on the strength of its unusually powerful female ensemble.
There is an intriguing contradiction at the heart of Toxic's promotional campaign.
Here is a major Indian tentpole directed by a woman Geetu Mohandas and populated by an enviable line-up of female stars including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.
The trailer launch amplified that female presence, while the film's promotional material has presented its women as glamorous, volatile and capable of holding their own in a brutal world dominated by crime and power.
And yet, if the reported remuneration figures are correct, its male superstar remains in an entirely different salary league.
Yash's reported Rs500 million fee is more than three times Kiara Advani's reported Rs 150 million paycheck and significantly higher than even the upper end of Nayanthara's reported Rs 120-180 million remuneration.
But there is also context that shouldn't be ignored.
Star salaries aren't determined purely by gender or screen time. Box-office pull, market value, distribution potential, previous successes and the size of a role can all influence remuneration. In Yash's case, his additional responsibilities as co-writer and producer make a straightforward male-versus-female salary comparison even more complicated.
His first major big-screen outing following the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise also carries enormous commercial expectations.
So while those numbers make for an eye-catching gender-pay-gap conversation, they don't necessarily tell the entire story.
What they do underline is just how much Toxic is riding on Yash's star power while simultaneously building a world filled with women who appear determined not to play second fiddle.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama exploring a shadowy world of crime, ambition, power and complicated relationships, with its trailer promising guns, glamour, violence and larger-than-life characters.
It also marks Yash's eagerly awaited return to cinemas following the blockbuster KGF films; inevitably making Toxic one of the year's most closely watched Indian releases.
And while the movie's women may have brought plenty of firepower to that glittering trailer reveal, the reported salary figures suggest that, financially at least, Yash remains the undisputed boss of this particular gangster universe.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.
The remuneration figures cited in this article are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the filmmakers.