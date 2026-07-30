The trailer of Ramayana dropped in the early hours of the morning
The wait is finally over. After months of anticipation, glimpses and speculation, the world of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ has opened its doors, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram has arrived.
Released during the early hours of the day, the trailer first introduces its antagonist, Yash’s Ravana, establishing a world consumed by power, ambition and fear before Ram’s arrival changes its course.
The trailer opens with Ravana making a dramatic entrance, knocking on a palace door. He announces the beginning of his reign, immediately positioning himself as the force that stands against everything Ram represents.
As darkness spreads across kingdoms, the trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram, a figure destined to rise when the world needs him most. The glimpse showcases Ram stepping into a larger purpose, protecting his people and confronting forces that threaten peace.
The trailer also gives audiences their first extended look at Sai Pallavi as Sita. The journey also introduces Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ram’s steadfast companion, as the brothers prepare to face the challenges that await them.
Unlike the earlier teaser, which drew criticism from some viewers for its visual effects, the trailer promises scale, atmosphere and world-building. Instead of focusing only on mythical creatures and larger-than-life elements, it showcases contrasts of Ayodhya and Lanka, along with the emotional stakes behind the conflict.
However, the trailer does not reveal Sunny Deol’s Hanuman, suggesting that the makers may be saving the character’s introduction for a later reveal or the second instalment.
Adding further weight to the project is its music, which marks a collaboration between Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Meanwhile, DNEG is handling the visual effects for the film.
The film has also created a major milestone in the music industry, with T-Series acquiring the music rights for both parts of ‘Ramayana’ in a reported Rs 75 crore deal with producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios.
Based on Valmiki’s ancient epic, ‘Ramayana’ follows Ram’s journey from exile to the battle against Ravana after Sita’s abduction — a story that has been retold so many times across generations that finding a fresh way to bring it to the screen is perhaps its biggest challenge.
The trailer arrives after months of curiosity (and a fair amount of internet debate). The first glimpse, released globally in April, impressed many with its scale but also sparked conversations around some of its visual choices, particularly the character designs. The trailer was later screened at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi before making its official global debut.
The first part of ‘Ramayana’ arrives in theatres worldwide on November 8, coinciding with Diwali, while the second chapter is planned for release in 2027.