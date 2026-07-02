On Lock Upp, the actor had said that infidelity wasn't a 'deal-breaker'
After facing backlash over several remarks made during his appearances on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, television actor Ram Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of online debate. In recent weeks, the actor has drawn widespread attention for comments on relationships and marriage, as well as another controversial remark referencing rape, prompting significant criticism on social media.
Amid the ongoing criticism, Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has appeared to publicly stand by him.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gautami shared a photograph of the couple with the caption, "Only love."
Ram's latest comments on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, reignited discussion around his views on long-term relationships. Speaking about marriage, the actor argued that a single instance of infidelity should not automatically end a relationship if the couple still loves each other and shares a family. He also said that his wife has always been comfortable with him performing on-screen kissing scenes, adding that it is a husband's responsibility to ensure his partner feels secure, respected and emotionally supported. "If, during a time, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake," he had said.
Ram and Gautami first met while working on the television serial Ghar Ek Mandir in the early 2000s. They married on February 14, 2003, and have two children. The couple frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media and are known for their light-hearted interactions online.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday.