Ram's latest comments on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, reignited discussion around his views on long-term relationships. Speaking about marriage, the actor argued that a single instance of infidelity should not automatically end a relationship if the couple still loves each other and shares a family. He also said that his wife has always been comfortable with him performing on-screen kissing scenes, adding that it is a husband's responsibility to ensure his partner feels secure, respected and emotionally supported. "If, during a time, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake," he had said.