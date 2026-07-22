Ram Kapoor–Shreya Kalra Lock Upp reality show row: When ‘just affectionate’ clashes with consent and personal boundaries

The controversy began after Shreya alleged that Ram Kapoor kissed her on the cheek without her consent after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Speaking to fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, she said she was uncomfortable with his repeated displays of physical affection and warned that if he attempted to kiss her again, she would stop him, adding that even her father did not kiss her as often. Whether audiences agree with her reaction or not, she articulated something that deserves to be heard on its own terms and she felt her personal space had been breached.