Ram Kapoor–Shreya Kalra Lock Upp reality show row: When ‘just affectionate’ clashes with consent and personal boundaries

Why Ram Kapoor’s reality show row is a test case for consent and boundaries
Dubai: Reality television has always thrived on conflict and drama (ok, melodrama), but every so often a controversy escapes the confines of a game show and taps into a much larger societal conversation.
The latest row involving veteran television actor Ram Kapoor and Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Shreya Kalra is one such moment. While the incident itself has become fodder for social media outrage, it also raises a question that extends well beyond the walls of a reality show: when someone says their personal boundaries have been crossed, why does the conversation so quickly become about defending the intentions of the other person?
The controversy began after Shreya alleged that Ram Kapoor kissed her on the cheek without her consent after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Speaking to fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, she said she was uncomfortable with his repeated displays of physical affection and warned that if he attempted to kiss her again, she would stop him, adding that even her father did not kiss her as often. Whether audiences agree with her reaction or not, she articulated something that deserves to be heard on its own terms and she felt her personal space had been breached.
Yet the public conversation swiftly pivoted away from that discomfort and towards Ram Kapoor's character.
His wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, posted a video defending him, describing him as "all heart" and insisting that "that's just the way Ram is."
She argued that if he had truly behaved inappropriately, fellow contestants would have objected much earlier, and reminded viewers that reality television is heavily edited and that audiences are only watching carefully selected moments.
Her response is understandable. Few spouses would remain silent while watching a loved one become the target of criticism and online abuse.
At the same time, it also reflects a pattern that has become increasingly common whenever public figures are accused of making someone uncomfortable. The debate often shifts from examining the experience of the person raising the concern to defending the personality of the person accused. Was he trying to be affectionate? Did he mean any harm? Has he always behaved this way? Is he simply being misunderstood?
These are not unreasonable questions, but they are also not the only questions that matter. The distinction between intent and impact lies at the heart of modern conversations around consent. Someone may not intend to make another person uncomfortable, yet that does not automatically invalidate the discomfort experienced by the other person. The issue is no longer simply whether someone acted with malicious intent; it is also whether they recognised and respected another person's boundaries.
What makes the current controversy particularly interesting is that it echoes an earlier episode from Kapoor's recent past. During the promotional campaign for his web series Mistry last year, Kapoor was removed from promotional duties after members of the publicity and marketing team alleged that he had made sexually coloured and inappropriate remarks during interviews.
Rather than deny the allegations, Kapoor admitted: "Everything I've been accused of saying, I have said it. I am guilty as charged." He maintained that he was being his "bindass" self, that his remarks were intended as humour and not meant to offend. At the same time, he acknowledged that younger colleagues may have experienced those interactions differently, and that if they felt uncomfortable, their feelings mattered.
That is also at the heart of the Lock Upp controversy. Gautami Kapoor argues that her husband is affectionate by nature and that reality TV editing has distorted the full picture. Both may be true. But editing does not negate the fact that Shreya publicly expressed discomfort, and that deserves consideration regardless of Ram Kapoor's intent.
This reflects a broader shift in public discourse. Today, the conversation is no longer driven solely by intent but also by impact. Someone can mean no harm while another person can genuinely feel uncomfortable. Recognising that distinction does not require declaring guilt or ignoring context. It simply acknowledges that "that's just the way someone is" is no longer enough to end the conversation.
Consent and personal boundaries don't clock in only for bedrooms or criminal misconduct. They show up in everyday life too -- in workplaces where a mercurial boss dismisses you as "dramatic" or "emotional," on film sets where actors casually comment on a co-star's clothes, and even during moments meant to celebrate. The reflex to explain away someone's discomfort with "that's just how they are" is precisely what deserves questioning. Respect begins when we stop debating whether someone meant to offend and start paying attention to how their behaviour was received.