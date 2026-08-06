Lock Upp Season 2 is over (whew): Shreya Kalra has the last laugh with Rs 1 crore. What’s the next hate-watch?

The final three then faced arguably the toughest task of the season: answering for everything they'd said and done inside the Lock Upp walls. Yogesh was grilled over his attitude, Shivangi fielded pointed questions about accusations she'd manipulated Harshad Chopda, and Shreya — while praised for playing a fearless game — was pushed on her confrontation with Ram Kapoor, her language throughout the season, and a string of comments that had sparked backlash online.