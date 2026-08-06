Lock Upp Season 2 is over (whew): Shreya Kalra has the last laugh with Rs 1 crore. What’s the next hate-watch?

Every episode delivered fresh outrage, baffling decisions, social media implosions
If rage-watching were an Olympic event, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa would be standing on the podium, gold medal in hand, mid-meltdown. Every episode delivered fresh outrage, baffling decisions, social media implosions, and enough "I'm never watching this again" declarations to fill an entire spin-off season. And yet, somehow, everyone kept coming back for more.
The penultimate episode was a tearful sacrifice, by Harshad Chopda, for Shivangi Joshi, that influencers have re-enacted on loop. Shreya Kalra voted out Shivangi, but Chopdra couldn't handle it, and got terminated instead after apologising profusely, for something no one really knows.
Well, that's the show in a nutshell.
After weeks of betrayals, blow-ups, and contestants gleefully throwing one another under the bus, the finale saved its biggest twist for last: Shreya Kalra walked away with the trophy and a cool Rs 1 crore, edging out Shivangi Joshi (first runner-up) and reality TV veteran Yogesh Rawat, who rounded out the podium in third.
The finale wasn't decided by audience votes alone. Former contestants returned to the fray, and a panel of actors and media professionals grilled the finalists on everything from controversial remarks to gameplay strategy before weighing in on the final decision.
Not everyone made it to the last stretch. In one of the night's biggest upsets, Ram Kapoor was eliminated in fifth place after fumbling a puzzle challenge, while Shilpa Shinde, widely considered one of the season's strongest players, was knocked out in fourth after a psychological challenge that had contestants manipulating each other into picking the dreaded "terminated" box.
The final three then faced arguably the toughest task of the season: answering for everything they'd said and done inside the Lock Upp walls. Yogesh was grilled over his attitude, Shivangi fielded pointed questions about accusations she'd manipulated Harshad Chopda, and Shreya — while praised for playing a fearless game — was pushed on her confrontation with Ram Kapoor, her language throughout the season, and a string of comments that had sparked backlash online.
The drama didn't stay confined to the house. Influencer Awez Darbar confronted Shreya over claims that her actions had damaged his public image during Bigg Boss 19, while actress Mannara Chopra pressed Shivangi for clarity on her dynamic with Harshad.
Yogesh was eliminated following the jury's verdict, setting up a head-to-head finale between Shreya and Shivangi. With votes from former contestants, the jury, and the jailers all tallied, Ekta Kapoor announced Shreya Kalra as the winner.