"In 2024, she enforced that we go through a divorce. She got a lawyer to do all our paperwork. She was dealing with the lawyer and managing the entire paperwork."

The couple had gone far beyond casual arguments or rough patches.

"On the last brink of going for the court hearing, we both said let's give it some time. We asked the lawyer, please take a year's time. We want to see how it goes."

Then Desi Bling entered the picture.

"So when the show started, when we started shooting, we were actually going through a lot of issues in our life. There were cracks in the marriage."

The admission changes how one views much of what unfolded on screen. Rather than creating drama, the show happened to document a family already trying to figure out whether it had a future together.

Despite what viewers may have concluded, Parruck insists divorce was never his preferred outcome.

"I do not want to get divorced. I do not want to break my family because my kids need mom and dad. I need a wife."

He stops for a moment before continuing.

"Now, we both are working on ourselves. We both are trying to do more for our kids. And that's what matters the most after certain years of marriage."

Then comes the statement that perhaps best sums up where he stands today.

"We are definitely working on it. And God be with us that we never get divorced."

Throughout our conversation, Parruck returns repeatedly to one idea: family. At one point, he even admitted that he would never be alone. He would always want a partner even if he got divorced.

For someone often portrayed as emotionally detached on television, he speaks about relationships with surprising conviction and a certain neediness.

"I love love," he says. "Literally, when it comes to kids, family, without this, I cannot spend a day."

That sentiment also explains why he took extraordinary precautions before the show's release.

Most reality stars host watch parties. Parruck packed a suitcase.

Before the premiere, he genuinely feared that whatever emerged on screen could cause further damage to an already fragile marriage.

"I packed my bags. I left that morning from the house. I put at least seven days clothes in that bag. I said maybe I'm not coming back home."

He informed both his wife and mother about his decision.

"I told my mom and wife that I'm taking my things away. We will see what happens because anything happens, I don't want us to discuss this in the next two days."

His reasoning came from years of personal therapy and reflection.

"If things have gone that bad, then let's not even try to talk because only harsh things will come out of each other's mouth."

Ironically, when the family finally watched the show, the reaction was far calmer than expected.

"We celebrated. We were at home. We had a great time."