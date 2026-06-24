Reality TV, real cracks: inside Dyuti Parruck’s battle to keep his family together
Dubai: At six-foot-seven, Dyuti Parruck is hard to miss.
When we meet at Dubai's Grand Hyatt for an exclusive interview, he towers over almost everyone in sight. But it isn't just his height that makes the setting significant. Long before the flamboyant designer jackets and capes, luxury cars and Netflix fame, Parruck worked in a plush Dubai hotel, manning the front desk and greeting guests.
Two decades later, he is back among hotel employees, this time not as staff but as one of the breakout stars of Netflix's Desi Bling, a divisive show that chronicled the fabulous and fractured lives of rich Indians in Dubai.
For a man whose life is now being dissected, trolled, and lauded by strangers online, the moment is not lost on him.
"Life has truly come full circle. Manning the front desk at Hyatt Regency and now being interviewed by the incredible Gulf News is what the Dubai success story is all about. Such incredible success can only happen here," says Parruck, offering a warm handshake before ordering iced tea for everyone in his plush suite.
In person, he is a far cry from the borderline-obnoxious husband viewers first encountered on Desi Bling.
On the divisive but wildly popular reality series, Dyuti - who lives with his Bengali mother and Ukranian wife, appears to have it all: a successful business, a sprawling home, expensive tastes and a lifestyle many can only dream of.
Yet behind the glossy reality television facade lies a far more complicated story - one marked by bankruptcy, a marriage pushed to the brink, therapy, family tensions and an unexpected transformation into one of Netflix's most polarising personalities.
If viewers thought they knew exactly who Parruck was after watching six episodes of Desi Bling, he disagrees.
"Did it represent me? Not fully," he says.
"I definitely grew up with certain values and ethics and certain ways that I see life. Certain things on the show that we have seen, for sure, we have seen. But we have seen two or three minutes out of 10 hours of shooting. It is a very heavily edited show."
For many viewers, Parruck became the poster boy for old-school marital expectations. Here was a man who appeared perfectly comfortable splurging on luxury gifts, yet still longed for what he described as a simple expression of affection: a morning coffee from his wife while he was in bed. To his critics, the remark felt less romantic than transactional, a reminder that some men continue to expect nurturing gestures from women while rarely recognising them as labour. Parruck disagrees with that reading, insisting he was talking about love, not servitude.
Interestingly, neither is Parruck denying what audiences saw. What he questions is whether they saw enough. What surprised him most wasn't criticism itself but the intensity of the reaction.
"I didn't realise how heavy it will come out and how the public will put their opinion on it."
Before the series aired, he wasn't worried about becoming controversial. In fact, he was worried about disappearing into the background.
"I was always worried during shooting. Are we giving enough content? Are we giving enough to be visible in the show? Even after shooting the whole thing, I was like, okay, maybe I will only be visible in episode two. Maybe a little bit here and there."
Instead, he found himself at the centre of the narrative.
"After the show got released, I'm like, all six episodes. Other than the end of the first episode, it was all about my story."
That story, however, was already unfolding long before Netflix cameras arrived.
One of the biggest revelations from our conversation is that the marriage audiences watched unravel on screen was already under immense strain.
"We were going through a cracked marriage since 2023-2024," Parruck says.
"In 2024, she enforced that we go through a divorce. She got a lawyer to do all our paperwork. She was dealing with the lawyer and managing the entire paperwork."
The couple had gone far beyond casual arguments or rough patches.
"On the last brink of going for the court hearing, we both said let's give it some time. We asked the lawyer, please take a year's time. We want to see how it goes."
Then Desi Bling entered the picture.
"So when the show started, when we started shooting, we were actually going through a lot of issues in our life. There were cracks in the marriage."
The admission changes how one views much of what unfolded on screen. Rather than creating drama, the show happened to document a family already trying to figure out whether it had a future together.
Despite what viewers may have concluded, Parruck insists divorce was never his preferred outcome.
"I do not want to get divorced. I do not want to break my family because my kids need mom and dad. I need a wife."
He stops for a moment before continuing.
"Now, we both are working on ourselves. We both are trying to do more for our kids. And that's what matters the most after certain years of marriage."
Then comes the statement that perhaps best sums up where he stands today.
"We are definitely working on it. And God be with us that we never get divorced."
Throughout our conversation, Parruck returns repeatedly to one idea: family. At one point, he even admitted that he would never be alone. He would always want a partner even if he got divorced.
For someone often portrayed as emotionally detached on television, he speaks about relationships with surprising conviction and a certain neediness.
"I love love," he says. "Literally, when it comes to kids, family, without this, I cannot spend a day."
That sentiment also explains why he took extraordinary precautions before the show's release.
Most reality stars host watch parties. Parruck packed a suitcase.
Before the premiere, he genuinely feared that whatever emerged on screen could cause further damage to an already fragile marriage.
"I packed my bags. I left that morning from the house. I put at least seven days clothes in that bag. I said maybe I'm not coming back home."
He informed both his wife and mother about his decision.
"I told my mom and wife that I'm taking my things away. We will see what happens because anything happens, I don't want us to discuss this in the next two days."
His reasoning came from years of personal therapy and reflection.
"If things have gone that bad, then let's not even try to talk because only harsh things will come out of each other's mouth."
Ironically, when the family finally watched the show, the reaction was far calmer than expected.
"We celebrated. We were at home. We had a great time."
The real fallout came later.
"Our social media blew up."
While critics were vocal, so were supporters. Apparently, men and women have been lauding him for being real about his crumbling marriage.
"A lot of people felt less alone after seeing what I was going through."
The volume of messages surprised him.
"These are not some people. These are tens of thousands. I'm not joking."
What fascinates Parruck is how sharply divided public opinion remains.
"I've divided the world or the entire community into two parts. Some are so much in my favour who understand what I was trying to say. And some think Irynah was right. End of the show, either they're favouring me or favouring my wife. So, you know, I think we both have done pretty good."
Few topics generated more discussion than Parruck's comments about marriage and expectations.
The internet fixated on his remarks about wanting his wife to spend more time with their kids and party less, interpreting them as evidence of traditional gender expectations.
Parruck sees things differently.
"What I said on the show was, I just want you to spend a little bit time with my kids. I didn't say don't go out. Don't live your life. Don't go to gym. Don't build your own business. No. I just said I wish you spend a little bit time with my kids."
As for the coffee?
"I just appreciate a small gesture of love."
Then he repeats the line that launched countless debates online.
"A coffee in the morning. That's all I ask for."
He laughs at the controversy surrounding it.
"I never ask anyone to cook for me. We have everything in the house. But just expecting a coffee from your wife, a basic thing. And that's the only thing I ever expect."
Whether audiences agree is another matter entirely.
One of the most emotional scenes in Desi Bling involved Parruck speaking with his mother about the state of his marriage. What viewers didn't know was that the conversation was unprecedented.
"This is the first time I've ever spoken to my mother about my wife in the last seven years."
The reason was simple.
"I never ask my wife about my mother. I never ask my mother about my wife. I know it's very hard between a mother-in-law and a wife."
What followed caught him completely off guard.
"I was really hoping she would say, 'No beta, you are wrong. Fix this marriage.'"
Instead, his mother revealed concerns she had apparently been carrying for years.
"When I heard what I heard, I actually felt that she is not telling me this out of today. She has accumulated these feelings over the last couple of years."
The conversation forced him to confront realities he hadn't seen.
"I actually felt, wow, I did not know what's happening in the house while I'm away. I'm spending 10 hours a day outside in office."
In many ways, Parruck says, the show surfaced issues that might otherwise have remained buried.
"It opened old wounds. Nobody imagined that would be the reaction."
Away from the marriage storyline lies another chapter that viewers rarely associate with him: failure.
The image of Parruck presented on television is one of wealth and success. Yet his journey has been anything but straightforward.
"I started as a receptionist."
He smiles at the memory.
"I left hotels in 2011. Started my first business. Sold my first business. Started a second business. Went bankrupt."
Then he emphasises the point.
"Completely bankrupt."
The experience of hitting rock bottom reshaped how he approached business.
"I've learnt every lesson."
Today, he has built one of the UAE's most successful business setup companies, but he remains remarkably philosophical about money.
"Money is just an energy."
For Parruck, financial success is less about wealth itself and more about what it represents. His confidence stems from having rebuilt his life before.
"Even if I go back ever to zero, I will build it up to same and more."
He credits much of that confidence to a belief in manifestation.
"People should always believe in themselves."
His advice is characteristically ambitious.
"People should always have high, high goals that you should never be scared when you go to sleep at night."
Then he explains the mindset that has guided much of his career.
"Always feel how you will feel once you have achieved it and you will get it."
When he bought his first home during COVID, he says, he didn't even have the down payment.
"I didn't even have the down payment money."
Yet he pushed ahead anyway.
"I said, no, I'm going to figure it out."
Today, he points to that decision as proof of his philosophy.
"It is all power of manifestation."
By the end of our conversation, the image that emerges is more complicated than either his supporters or detractors might expect.
The man who became Netflix's favourite lightning rod is also a businessman who survived bankruptcy, a husband trying to salvage a troubled marriage, a father fiercely protective of his family and someone who still seems slightly bemused by the intensity of the reaction he provoked.
For all the arguments, memes, criticism and commentary generated by Desi Bling, Parruck appears surprisingly unbothered.
"I think people should take life a little bit light and easy," he says.
Then he shrugs.
"It's not that serious."
Coming from a man who packed a seven-day bag before his own Netflix premiere because he feared it might destroy his marriage, that may be the most surprising statement of all.