It is perhaps this perspective that made the couple stand out so sharply against the show's glitzy backdrop. The irony, they claim, is that neither of them set out to become fan favourites.

“No, we are always like this, always,” says Adel when I point out how gracefully they navigated the show. “I think the way we were at the show is how we are also in our real life.”

“Yeah, so we were just being ourselves,” adds Sana. And that authenticity wasn't manufactured for Netflix.

I've known the couple for years and even attended their spectacular cruise wedding nearly a decade ago. It was equal parts romance and extravagance. At one point, Adel famously crawled under Sana's illuminated bridal skirt because the lights weren't working properly.

“The groom or the electrician?” I remember wondering.

Ten years later, not much has changed.

“We have three products of the wedding,” jokes Adel about their children.

The affection between them remains unmistakable throughout our conversation.

“She looks the same like she looked 20 years ago,” Adel says at one point.

“I love you too,” Sana shoots back. Honestly, it was almost sickeningly adorable.

Perhaps that's why viewers connected with them.

Reality television has conditioned us to expect dysfunction. Usually, if a couple appears too happy, we wait for the scandal, the betrayal or the dramatic reveal.

The Sajans stubbornly refused to cooperate.

In fact, Adel says he warned producers before signing up.

“I told Mazen [Laham, Desi Bling upfront], our life is very non-dramatic,” he recalls.

“There's a lot going on. I wouldn't say ordinary. There's nothing ordinary about our life, but there's no drama.”

“I said, this is who we are. If you're okay with that, great.”

Thankfully, the producers were. Interestingly, Adel may have played a role in bringing Desi Bling to life in the first place.

Having met producer Mazen during his stint as a guest judge on Shark Tank Dubai, Adel floated an idea.

“I told him, there's so many affluent Indians living in Dubai. Approximately forty per cent of the UAE's population is Indian. Why don't you have a show focused on affluent Indians living in this part of the region?”

A few months later, the concept became reality. But despite appearing on a reality show, both insist there was absolutely no script.

“We did not know what moment is being captured,” says Sana. “Initially, when there is a camera, you're a little conscious, but when it's there the whole time, you actually forget and you're just being yourself.” They claim they saw the show when it premiered on Netflix, just like everybody else.

Adel explains why.

“Zero script was handed to us! You have an event, and now you're in that event for three hours, and you're just talking, talking, talking,” he says. “Three hours. There's only like five minutes or ten minutes shown from the three hours of everyone.”

“It's not like, 'Okay Adil, you say this and Sana, you say this.' It's very natural. It's very organic.”

Another conscious decision involved their children.

“For us, the only thing is we don't want to highlight our kids too much,” says Adel.

Sana agrees.

“I don't know when they grow up whether they'll be very happy to be on camera. So I wanted to respect their privacy.”

While viewers watched cast members spar over friendships and relationships, the Sajans often found themselves playing peacemakers. She's famously labelled as 'Godmother'.

“Whenever somebody has a problem, they'll call Sana,” says Adel.

“Life is too short for problems,” she replies.

The show's relationship drama also sparked one of Adel's strongest opinions.

Reflecting on conversations about marriage and divorce featured in the series, he reveals a surprisingly old-school philosophy. He was one of the few men who felt the flamboyant businessman Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh shouldn't split.