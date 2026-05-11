Dubai: “Everything just feels so normal,” says Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh as she talks about Dubai’s incredible ability to keep moving forward despite regional uncertainty.

“The fact that we are sitting here and discussing a show like this today is proof of how strong and resilient this ecosystem is.”

The Bollywood actor was in Dubai this weekend to launch The Falcons of Majlis, a startup-focused show spotlighting entrepreneurs and founders in the region.

And according to Singh, Dubai was the perfect backdrop for a show about ambition and resilience. The filming of the show will begin in July, she adds.