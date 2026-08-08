From campus crushes to second chances, 20 Asian romances to mend weary hearts
There's a particular kind of tired that only a good romance drama can fix, not the kind that wants more noise, but the kind that just wants to watch two people slowly, stubbornly fall for each other over 16 or 20 or 36 episodes, no rush, no cynicism, just feelings allowed to build at their own pace. That's the appeal of Chinese, Korean, and Thai dramas at their best: they know exactly how to turn heartbreak, longing, and quiet devotion into something that actually feels like comfort.
This list pulls from all three, the sweeping, decades-spanning warmth of Korea's When Life Gives You Tangerines, the slow-burn ache of China's The First Frost, the glossy chaos of Thailand's own Boys Over Flowers remake, and everything angsty, healing, or gently devastating in between. Some will make you cry. Some will make you laugh at 2 am. All twenty are built for the same job: giving a tired heart somewhere soft to land.
It starts the way a lot of the best love stories do, two kids growing up next door to each other, close enough that 'friendship; barely covers it. Som-O (Prim Chanikarn Tangkabodee) and Chadjen (Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak) have that kind of bond, right up until Chadjen's family relocates to France and he's left behind, effectively adopted into Som-O's household for the foreseeable future. The clean, tidy 'will they, won't they' turns into something messier and far more interesting, as the show, adapted from Chinese author Zhao Qian Qian's novel, leans into just how tangled love and friendship get when the two have been fused together since childhood.
Some breakups leave a bruise. This one left a scar that took an entire decade to even start healing. Song Yan (Yang Yang) and Xu Qin (Wang Chu Ran) were once the kind of high school couple everyone assumed would last, and of course they didn't, with a fallout lingered long after graduation. Ten years later, life throws them back into each other's orbit under circumstances that feel almost too on-the-nose: he's now a firefighter, she's a surgeon, and suddenly two people built to save others are left figuring out how to save themselves.
The title isn't just poetic dressing, it's basically the show's thesis. This is a slow-burn, genuinely addictive watch about love, loss, and the messy business of second chances, and it earns every bit of that description. Yang Yang plays Song Yan with a quiet, controlled intensity, all stoic exterior with cracks of real vulnerability underneath, while Wang Chu Ran's Xu Qin is the more complicated half of the pair, guarded, occasionally self-sabotaging, and clearly carrying insecurities she hasn't fully faced. Watching the two of them circle each other, alternately wounding and healing one another in the same breath, is exactly where the show finds its heat.
Adapted from the wildly popular Korean webtoon My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, this one dives deep into the messy, uncomfortable side of makeovers instead of pretending they're all glow-up montages and happy endings. Liu (Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul), a university student with a serious passion for perfume, makes the drastic call to get plastic surgery in pursuit of her dream job, and quickly learns that changing your face doesn't come with a manual for the fallout. Almost immediately after her transformation, she strikes up a friendship with the stunning Faye (Jane Ramida Jiranorraphat), the kind of person who's never had to think twice about how she's perceived. And there's Guy (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn), Liu's charming coworker who wastes no time warning her that Faye isn't as trustworthy as she seems, and Liu's brand-new life starts looking a lot more complicated than the one she left behind.
Every great workplace romance needs one person who's too oblivious to see what's right in front of them, and in this adaptation of the Korean web comic What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, that person is CEO Thee Chonlathorn (Jes Jespipat Tilapornputt). His secretary, Preem Primala (Bua Nalinthip Sakulongumpai), has spent who-knows-how-long being the reason his professional life runs smoothly, right up until she finally decides she's done being taken for granted and hands in her notice. Suddenly faced with the terrifying prospect of losing her for good, Thee kicks into full damage-control mode, determined to win her back at any cost. The twist, of course, is that his increasingly desperate campaign to keep her accidentally lights the fuse on the romance that was clearly simmering the whole time.
The story follows Yin Guo, a professional billiards player stranded in a snowstorm, who crosses paths with Lin Yi-yang, a former billiards star with his own reasons for walking away from the sport early. You already know where this goes, she becomes the one to help him find his spark again, even though he's genuinely irritating at points. It's an old setup, but the show makes it feel fresh, largely thanks to the couple's chemistry, which never fades even after they get together, something a lot of romance dramas fail to pull off. The glances, the yearning, the tiny facial cues, it's all doing quiet, deliberate work.
Be warned: this is a slow burn, with unhurried pacing across 25+ episodes and plenty left unsaid in the early episodes that only lands later. It's divided fans for exactly that reason, patience-testing for some, deeply rewarding for others. The side characters help carry it too, from loyal best friend Wei Wei to fan-favorite Jiang-yang, the classic cold-exterior-secretly-golden-hearted type.
Sang Zhi (Zhao Lusi) falls for Duan Jiaxu (Chen Zheyuan), the boy who keeps showing up at her house to hang out with her older brother, a five-year age gap that makes her feelings something she has to keep carefully, deliberately hidden, even from herself half the time. The two lose touch for a stretch, only for fate to nudge them back together once Sang Zhi enrolls at university in the same city where Jiaxu has since built a life for himself.
On the surface, Jiaxu comes across as reserved, even a little cold, but underneath that is someone quietly devoted, shaped by real hardship yet still choosing warmth over bitterness. Despite the age gap and everything working against them, he doesn't back away once he realizes how Sang Zhi feels, instead, he waits, patiently, for her to grow into the life where being together actually makes sense.
Season 1 of Alchemy of Souls was a fever dream, with rich world-building that hooked fans fast. So when Season 2 rolled around, expectations were sky-high. But the vibe shifted. Go Youn-jung stepped in as Jin Bu-yeon (housing Naksu’s soul), replacing Jung So-min’s beloved Mu-deok/Naksu. The transition left many fans torn, especially those still emotionally invested in the original pairing.
Choi Chi-yeol is a math tutor parents will queue up for hours just to get their kids a seat in his class, a man whose life runs on precision and control, except for one glaring exception: His stomach, which rebels against nearly everything he eats. And there's Nam Haeng-sun, a retired national handball player who's now running a modest side-dish shop while raising her family single-handedly. The two collide almost by accident, and Chi-yeol discovers, much to his own surprise, that her homemade banchan is somehow the one thing his difficult digestion can actually tolerate.
Of course, this being a drama built on convenient coincidence, Chi-yeol takes an almost comically long time to connect the dots that Haeng-sun is tied to his own past in a much more personal way than he initially realises. Around that slow-burn realisation, the show builds out a much bigger world, messy family dynamics, the brutal pressure-cooker of Korea's college entrance exam culture, and a supporting cast just as tangled in their own romantic subplots as the two leads are in theirs.
If you're prepared for a flood of love and one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in K-Drama history, well then, Lovestruck in The City is for you.
Park Jae Won is an honest, hobby-collecting architect with a soft spot for city alleyways, He meets Seon-A during a month-long escape to the beach town of Yangyang, a free spirit who pulls him into a whirlwind romance that convinces him to extend his trip yet again. But when work finally calls him back to Seoul, the two make a promise to reunite at Cheonggyecheon stream, a promise she never shows up for, leaving Jae Won unable to shake the memory of the woman who stole both his heart and his camera before vanishing like something out of a midsummer dream.
What he doesn't know is that Seon-A isn't quite who she claimed to be. She's really Lee Eun Oh, an ordinary woman who temporarily reinvented herself as someone spontaneous and free-spirited during that beach trip, a version of herself she needed after catching her fiancé cheating, which quietly shattered her confidence and sent her into her own private breakdown, one she never fully let show. When Jae Won eventually crosses paths with her again in Seoul, he has no idea "Seon-A" and "Eun Oh" are the same person, setting up a slow, occasionally frustrating dance between two people separated by a secret only one of them knows they're keeping a secret.
Some couples get a second date. Pun (Sean Jindachot) and Punn (Bua Nalinthip Sakulongumpai) get a second career path, and, whether they're ready for it or not, a second shot at each other.
Their story starts the way plenty of doomed romances do: Young love that pushed straight through a wealthy family's disapproval, a wedding neither side fully blessed, and a couple determined to make it work anyway. Reality, unfortunately, wasn't as romantic. To keep the two of them afloat financially, Pun set aside his doctoral ambitions for the far more stable — and far less fulfilling, world of insurance sales, a compromise that chipped away at the relationship until love alone couldn't hold it together anymore. The marriage ended in divorce.
Cut to six years later, and fate apparently has a sense of humour: both Pun and Punn independently decided to pursue medicine, and their paths collide again in, of all places, a hospital emergency room.
Sang Zhi wasn't the only one in her family carrying around an old, carefully hidden crush. Her older brother had one too, it just took a spinoff to finally let him tell it.
Where Hidden Love gave audiences the sweet, angsty first love of Sang Zhi and Duan Jiaxu, The First Frost shifts the spotlight entirely to her older brother, Sang Yan, the same character who spent the previous show mostly teasing his little sister from the sidelines. Here, he's a different animal altogether: confident, a little arrogant on the surface, but carrying real emotional weight underneath — a far cry from the playful, protective sibling energy Victor Ma brought to the role in Hidden Love. This time, Sang Yan reconnects with Wen Yifan, his college flame, years after a breakup that was never properly resolved.
Their reunion isn't a clean, easy one. Wen Yifan carries the weight of past trauma from an assault, which has left her guarded and slow to let anyone back in, while Sang Yan has spent years quietly holding onto longing and regret he never fully processed. The tension between them is charged in a way Hidden Love never quite reached, trading youthful sweetness for something heavier and more emotionally raw.
Despite sharing a universe with Hidden Love and despite Sang Yan technically being a character audiences already met, this isn't a direct continuation of that story so much as its own separate, more mature entry, built around a role that's been almost entirely rewritten from the ground up. Timeline-wise, it actually reaches further back, opening with Sang Yan and Wen Yifan as 15-year-old high schoolers, years before he even meets Duan Jiaxu at university.
Getting into one of the country's most prestigious high schools should feel like a stroke of luck. For Gorya (Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul), an otherwise average student who never expected to end up anywhere near this level of privilege, it starts to feel a lot more like a trap the moment she crosses paths with the school's reigning power group, the F4.
Made up of Thyme (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree), Ren (Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak), Kavin (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn), and MJ (Nani Hirunkit Changkham), the F4 are untouchable, rule-bending seniors who've clearly never had to answer to anyone, least of all a new student who doesn't come from the same world they do. Gorya quickly realises that being accepted into this school was never going to be the hard part; surviving her new proximity to four boys with more ego, wealth, and baggage than the entire rest of the student body combined is where the real challenge begins.
Adapted from the 2021 Korean series of the same name, this Thai remake sets its horror loose inside the walls of Heaven Condominium, a name that turns out to be almost cruelly ironic once a zombie-like disease begins tearing through the building's residents. In the middle of the chaos are two police officers, Run (Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote) and Prat (Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana), who move into the complex with a clear mission: contain the outbreak before it spreads any further. What they quickly discover, though, is that stopping a disease that's already inside the walls, literally sharing hallways, elevators, and thin apartment doors with the people trying to survive it, is a far messier, far more dangerous job than either of them signed up for.
Love at first sight isn't always aimed at someone deserving of it, at least not at first.
In the early autumn of 2012, Yucai Middle School welcomes a cheerful transfer student named Su Zaizai, and on her very first day, she falls instantly for a classmates, Zhang Lurang, the school's resident bully, a guy known mostly for being rude to just about everyone around him. Not exactly the meet-cute setup most people would choose. But something about knowing Su Zaizai starts to change him, he slowly begins to understand who he actually wants to be and what he wants his life to look like, rather than just coasting on his reputation. As the two spend more time in each other's orbit, what started as one-sided infatuation gradually turns into something mutual, with both of them slowly falling for each other and finding real happiness along the way.
Underneath his prickly exterior, Zhang Lurang is actually a top student, brilliant across the board except for one glaring blind spot in English, while Su Zaizai, despite landing in one of the school's more ordinary classes, quietly ranks among the top English students in the entire school, giving the two an unlikely academic common ground buried under all the friction. She's also warm almost to a fault, always the first to help anyone in need, and keeps a running video diary of her daily life , a habit that ends up documenting their whole relationship without her fully realizing it at the time.
Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) dropped out of university, determined to raise the funds she needed to launch her own company and become Korea's answer to Steve Jobs. Years earlier, though, when she was a lonely child, someone wrote her a series of encouraging love letters signed under a name that wasn't actually his own: Han Ji-pyeong ghostwrote them, but let her believe they came from Nam Do-san. Dal-mi grew up holding onto the memory of that mystery pen pal as her first love, never knowing the truth.
Cut to the present, and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), a math prodigy who once founded the startup Samsan Tech and was the pride of his family before the company started sinking over the past two years, discovers Dal-mi has mistaken him, not Ji-pyeong, for the boy who wrote those letters. Rather than correct the misunderstanding, he decides to work his way into deserving it, determined to become the man she already believes he is. Meanwhile, Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho), now a sharp, guarded senior investment manager, has to sit with the reality that the woman he actually fell for years ago is falling for someone else entirely, a mess of his own making that he can't easily undo.
Being sentenced to death should have been the end of Shin Seo-ri's story. Instead, it turned out to be the setup.
Once a Joseon-era royal concubine of the highest rank, Seo Ri was ultimately sentenced to death by poison for her scheming. Rather than staying dead, though, her spirit resurfaces centuries later, taking hold of a struggling, nameless modern-day actress and dropping her straight into 21st-century Seoul, a world she has absolutely no map for, but plenty of ambition to conquer anyway.
That ambition puts her on a direct collision course with Cha Se-gye (Heo Nam-jun), a coldly calculated chaebol heir who shows no hesitation about who gets sacrificed to keep winning it. The two clash almost immediately, sparks flying in the worst possible way, right up until Seo-ri realizes something inconvenient: He might be the only person capable of helping her actually rewrite the fate she was handed centuries ago. From there, grudging cooperation slowly curdles into something far messier and far more romantic than either of them planned for.
Nine hundred and ninety-nine years is a long time to wait for anything — and Shin Woo-yeo was exactly one bead-swallowing college student away from ruining it.
Woo-yeo is a 999-year-old gumiho, a nine-tailed fox spirit who's spent centuries working toward one very specific goal: becoming fully human. That plan hits a snag when Lee Dam, an ordinary college student with, by her own admission, zero romantic experience to speak of, accidentally swallows the fox bead he's been carrying his entire life, the literal source of his power, and his ticket to humanity. Suddenly the two of them are stuck living together, bound by a supernatural accident neither one asked for, with Woo-yeo forced to keep a close eye on the very person who's now walking around with centuries of his life force inside her.
And so, an odd-couple sitcom than a brooding fantasy epic, this is a lighter, cuter kind of supernatural romance, built around a mythical creature paired with a wonderfully chaotic, funny human lead, rather than anything particularly dark or intense.
At the annual Qingyun Conference in the Hexu Six Realms, Ji Bozai, a warrior from the Jixing Abyss with a criminal past, does the unthinkable and defeats Ming Yi, the cold, formidable warrior deity who had reigned undefeated for seven consecutive years. Overnight, Bozai becomes the new name in Jixing Abyss, catapulted into a level of fame and scrutiny he never had to navigate as a convict. Ming Yi, meanwhile, isn't handling her first loss quietly, weakened by a mysterious poison and desperate for a cure, she disguises herself as a dancer and infiltrates Bozai's inner circle, convinced he holds the answer to what's slowly killing her.
Inspired by the ancient Chinese text The Classic of Mountains and Seas, the story opens during the Zhenyuan era, in the aftermath of a catastrophe: the sudden death of the Bai Ze, the deity who once kept the human and demon realms in balance. Without her, the Bai Ze Order vanishes, and with no one left to enforce the old order, demon beasts start running loose across the human world, leaving a trail of chaos and bloodshed behind them.
Into that vacuum steps Zhu Yan, the supreme leader of all demons, except nobody knows that's who he actually is. Disguised as a man named Zhao Yuanzhou, he voluntarily "surrenders" to the imperial court and offers to help establish a demon-hunting bureau to bring the chaos under control, a plan built entirely on a lie no one around him is aware of. Wen Xiao, deeply suspicious of him from the start, joins the bureau anyway, alongside her childhood friend Zhuo Yichen, a sharp-shooting archer named Pei Sijing, and a gifted but visibly anxious young doctor.
Here's to the K-Drama that made everyone cry buckets in 2025. When Life Gives You Tangerines.
Set against the windswept beauty of Jeju Island, the story opens on Oh Ae-sun, a rebellious, book-loving girl who dreams of becoming a poet despite being unable to attend school because of her family's poverty. Raised largely by her mother, Gwang-rye, a woman who wears toughness like armor while devoting everything she has to giving Ae-sun a better life, Ae-sun grows up refusing to let her circumstances shrink her ambitions, even when the world around her keeps insisting that they should.
Then there's Yang Gwan-sik, a boy who's been quietly, steadfastly in love with Ae-sun since he was ten years old. He's sincere, hardworking, and a man of few words, the perfect counterweight to Ae-sun's boldness, and so, we're taken on a generational ride of their story.