In the early autumn of 2012, Yucai Middle School welcomes a cheerful transfer student named Su Zaizai, and on her very first day, she falls instantly for a classmates, Zhang Lurang, the school's resident bully, a guy known mostly for being rude to just about everyone around him. Not exactly the meet-cute setup most people would choose. But something about knowing Su Zaizai starts to change him, he slowly begins to understand who he actually wants to be and what he wants his life to look like, rather than just coasting on his reputation. As the two spend more time in each other's orbit, what started as one-sided infatuation gradually turns into something mutual, with both of them slowly falling for each other and finding real happiness along the way.