5 Korean and Chinese dramas that feel like warm happiness in a bowl: My Royal Nemesis to Love in the Clouds

If it has been a rough week, here are five shows to help you relax
If your week has been a little too loud, stressful or just plain exhausting, consider this a little chance for calm. These Korean and Chinese dramas are the kind that don’t demand anything from you except to sit back and enjoy the ride. You're in for some time-travelling chaos, enemies who really should stay enemies (but don’t), slow-burn romances, and stories that somehow make even the most dramatic twists feel comforting. From Joseon-era confusion to modern-day emotional detours, each series on this list serves up its own version of comfort viewing.
Time travel from the Joseon era, you say? And falling in love with a cold chaebol heir in the present day? Say no more, say no more.
My Royal Nemesis returns to all the drama of the K-Drama roots of yore, with an enemies-to-lovers romance, swaddling both the past and the present. Heo Nam-jun and Lim Ji-yeon drive the series as the two fiery leads. Nam-jun essays the clinical Cha Se-gye, who doesn't quite know what's hit him when he encounters Ji-yeon's Kang Dan-shim, a woman struggling to understand the present century. It's wildly entertaining and a joyride, so if you've had a rough week, you might cheer up after spending the weekend watching My Royal Nemesis.
If your idea of romance involves secret identities, spectacular revenge plots, and two people who'd rather duel than admit they have feelings, Love in the Clouds is your next obsession.
The xianxia drama kicks off with elite warrior goddess Ming Yi suffering the ultimate humiliation: she's defeated in a tournament, poisoned, and forced to swap her armour for the silk sleeves of a seemingly fragile fairy dancer as she hunts for the antidote. Unfortunately (or fortunately), her mission brings her face-to-face with Ji Bozai, the infuriatingly clever rogue who bested her in the first place.
Cue a delicious game of deception. eEery smile hides an agenda, and every encounter feels like a battle of wits. They spend as much time trying to outmanoeuvre each other as they do falling hopelessly in love, proving that nothing says romance quite like plotting each other's downfall while accidentally catching feelings.
What do you get when you combine exam stress, a slow-burn romance and... a serial killer? Somehow, Crash Course in Romance makes the most unlikely recipe work—even if the murder mystery sticks out like a sore thumb.
At its heart, the series is a warm, funny romance set in South Korea's fiercely competitive private education scene. A celebrity maths tutor is overworked, exhausted and plagued by health problems until he discovers that the only meals his body can stomach are cooked by a former national athlete who now runs a humble side-dish shop. Their unlikely arrangement, private tutoring in exchange for home-cooked food—gradually blossoms into one of K-drama's most charming mature romances.
However, hovering over the sweetness is the relentless pressure placed on students by obsessive parents, while a mysterious serial killer armed with metal ball bearings adds an unexpectedly dark twist. It's an odd blend of genres, admittedly, but when Crash Course in Romance focuses on its lovable leads, humour and sweet chemistry, it's easy to forgive the occasional detour into thriller territory.
Here's another binge-watch that your nervous system would pick. The series follows an overworked hotel manager who, after a heartbreaking personal loss, leaves the city behind for a peaceful village in Yunnan in search of a fresh start. There, she finds an unexpected community of warm, wonderfully imperfect people (as always). including a thoughtful local man dedicated to breathing new life into his hometown.
Don't expect dramatic cliffhangers or high-stakes twists. Meet Yourself is content to slow down, finding joy in everyday conversations, shared meals and just joy. It allows you to breathe. With excellent performances, stunning countryside scenery and a soothing soundtrack, it's the kind of drama that grows on you with every episode. By the end, you'll likely find yourself wishing you could pack a bag and disappear to Yunnan for a while, too.
One of Netflix's best, truly. The story follows 27-year-old Eun Chae-ni (Park Eun-bin), a hometown "train wreck" with a congenital heart condition. She hatches a wildly illegal plan to fake her own kidnapping for ransom money, aided by sidekicks Ro-bin (a gentle giant with super strength) and Gyeong-hun (a broke frenemy).
The scheme collapses when Chae-ni seemingly dies, only to sit right back up. Soon, they discover chemical waste from a destroyed local lab is resurfacing, triggering supernatural abilities. Chae-ni teleports when her heart rate spikes, while Un-jeong (Cha Eun-woo), a deadpan civil servant, is revealed to be a powerful telekinetic carrying deep guilt from the lab's past.
And so, it is a messy, offbeat mix of sci-fi and crime where broken people accidentally become heroes.