5 Korean and Chinese dramas that feel like warm happiness in a bowl: My Royal Nemesis to Love in the Clouds

If your week has been a little too loud, stressful or just plain exhausting, consider this a little chance for calm. These Korean and Chinese dramas are the kind that don’t demand anything from you except to sit back and enjoy the ride. You're in for some time-travelling chaos, enemies who really should stay enemies (but don’t), slow-burn romances, and stories that somehow make even the most dramatic twists feel comforting. From Joseon-era confusion to modern-day emotional detours, each series on this list serves up its own version of comfort viewing.