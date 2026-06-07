And then there’s the problem of Park Shin-hye-s In-ha’s role being reduced further and further along the way, almost microscopic as her dialogues turn contrived and into stock cliches. She becomes a woman who is just trying to make her boyfriend happy. And if she can around with bloodied feet for him, she will. As the series progresses, it’s clear that she exists solely to further his story, and even puts up with his dismissive behaviour, because she somehow feels responsible. Maybe her falling for the hapless, yet benign second lead Seo Beom-jo wouldn’t have been such a bad idea.