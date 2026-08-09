And so, the wafer-thin storyline: After the shattering announcement, a love story begins to blossom between the two of them, with Kim Mi-so trying to piece together a traumatic childhood episode, which might, or might not, involve Young-joon’s brother. Momentarily, there's almost a love triangle in the middle, but don't worry, the brother doesn't cause much of hue and cry. What is actually interesting, in fact, is the brother, Lee Sung-heon (played by Lee Taehwan) has a stark trauma of his own from the same childhood: He was so overwhelmed by the guilt that his brother's kidnapping happened because of him, he would rather choose to absolve it all by pretending to be his brother, and rewrite his own memories. This was actually the most compelling part of the show: How guilt can split your personality into two, and fracture your relationships forever.