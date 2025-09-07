K-Drama Rewind, Something in the Rain: Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in's sugary romance overpowers a thin plot

The story follows a romance between an older woman and her friend’s younger brother
To say Something in the Rain is very sweet, would be a downright understatement. In fact, the show calls for one of those situations where the English language can’t do it much justice, so you have to reach into your own local lexicon to describe. And, in a conversation with a friend the other day, I got the word from Hindi: Chashni. A thick sugary syrup for Indian sweets---and it’s overwhelmingly flavourful and you might need to manage your dessert in bites
It's the same feeling that Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in evokes. At its heart, it tells the story of an older woman Jin-ah, falling in love with her friend’s younger brother, Joon-hee, and the two, together have to contend with people’s raised eyebrows, unpleasant whisperings or downright physical altercations, as the ones with their families show. And to counter-balance the intense emotions of those around them, we get such comfortable, raw and realistic chemistry between Ye-jin and Hae-in, that it almost feels that you’re walking in on something private and need to shield your eyes.
For the most part, the conversations between the two are a bittersweet delight to watch, especially Ye-jin’s first love confession to Hae-in, and his eyes just fill up quietly with tears. Hae-in’s earnest conviction and steeled protectiveness comes through painfully clearly, whether he is pounding down a door after an exhausted Ye-jin cannot handle more attacks and judgement, or when he sits with her at the hospital, after an unpleasant, jarring escapade. Both of them undoubtedly do the heavy-lifting when the show drags on and meanders after a point. And of course, the rain. The rain is the main character of the story; it exists in practically every episode and just somehow elevates each schene.
But yes, Something in the Rain can get clawing, like chashni when it’s too rich. The OST, so whimsical and pleasant in the beginning, soon turns repetitive — almost echoing your own fatigue with the show. More frustrating, though, is how it fails to resolve the very issues it raises. Difficult, thorny topics such as workplace harassment are introduced, only to be glossed over in haste before the story rushes into its next arc. Beyond simply being together, Jin-ah and Joon-hee never really articulate what they want for their future, and as the episodes drag on, both start acting out of character, stumbling from one poor decision to the next.
So, sometimes this show got undoubtedly infuriating, and you would really like to fast-forward most of the episodes.
Still, if you’re in the mood for an achingly sweet romance carried by undeniable chemistry — and don’t mind a plot that thins out along the way — Something in the Rain will more than satisfy your craving.
