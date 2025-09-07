K-Drama Rewind, Something in the Rain: Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in's sugary romance overpowers a thin plot

But yes, Something in the Rain can get clawing, like chashni when it’s too rich. The OST, so whimsical and pleasant in the beginning, soon turns repetitive — almost echoing your own fatigue with the show. More frustrating, though, is how it fails to resolve the very issues it raises. Difficult, thorny topics such as workplace harassment are introduced, only to be glossed over in haste before the story rushes into its next arc. Beyond simply being together, Jin-ah and Joon-hee never really articulate what they want for their future, and as the episodes drag on, both start acting out of character, stumbling from one poor decision to the next.