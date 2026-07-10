Their relationship began as a professional one while co-hosting SBS music programme Inkigayo. Despite keeping things formal on screen, they gradually became close friends during their time together. Even after stepping down as MCs in December 2012, they remained in touch. Looking back during an appearance on the Korean variety show Hwasin, Jong-suk laughed about the occasional disagreements they had over costumes while filming, before reflecting on how those moments strengthened their bond. "We talked about everything we have been holding back. Now, she's one of my few close friends," he said.