Both stars met as hosts of the Inkigayo show, and stayed friends
Much to the heartbreak of fans, Lee Jong-suk and IU have parted ways, as confirmed by Dispatch.
The outlet noted, that the couple have decided to walk separate paths after four years, but still remain good friends. According to the report, they were to busy to continue their relationship. Their close friends revealed that due to their 'busy schedules, their meetings have decreased and they decided to end their relationship'.
Both stars entered the entertainment industry remarkably young, making their debuts at just 15. Born Lee Ji-eun, IU first captured hearts as a singer before becoming one of South Korea's biggest music stars. In 2022, she made history as the first Korean female solo artist to headline a concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium with The Golden Hour. Alongside her music career, she has earned widespread acclaim as an actress through projects such as Hotel Del Luna, Broker, and, most recently, the critically acclaimed When Life Gives You Tangerines, which dominated conversations and picked up multiple Baeksang Arts Awards nominations this year.
Lee Jong-suk, meanwhile, built an equally impressive acting career with standout performances in Pinocchio and Romance is a Bonus Book. He is next set to appear in the 2025 drama Seochodong, and recently joined Ace Factory, marking a fresh chapter in his career.
Although the pair officially confirmed their relationship in late 2022, Jong-suk later revealed that his feelings for IU had been growing for years. In a heartfelt fan cafe letter shared on January 1, 2023, the actor said they first met when he was in his mid-20s, adding that what he felt for her was never simply "a fleeting love."
Their relationship began as a professional one while co-hosting SBS music programme Inkigayo. Despite keeping things formal on screen, they gradually became close friends during their time together. Even after stepping down as MCs in December 2012, they remained in touch. Looking back during an appearance on the Korean variety show Hwasin, Jong-suk laughed about the occasional disagreements they had over costumes while filming, before reflecting on how those moments strengthened their bond. "We talked about everything we have been holding back. Now, she's one of my few close friends," he said.
For Jong-suk, however, those feelings persisted long after their hosting days ended. In the same 2023 letter, he admitted that even as life moved forward, IU continued to occupy a special place in his heart.
"At the time, I was moving on with my life. However, there was always a part of my heart that belonged to her. It was strange, indeed. I think you would all understand it if I put it this way; she was like Kang Dan-I to me," he wrote, comparing IU to the character from Romance is a Bonus Book.
When Dispatch named IU and Jong-suk as their 2023 New Year couple on 31 December 2022, the report also revealed that the two stars had been dating for four months.
Shortly after the report went public, both stars’ agencies confirmed the relationship. IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, stated, “Lee Jong-Suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship.”
Meanwhile, Jong-suk’s agency High Zium Studio congratulated the couple and encouraged fans to “cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship.”
Soon after, both IU and Lee addressed their fans directly through heartfelt letters shared on their respective fan cafes. Jong-suk introduced IU as his girlfriend and wrote that the ‘Eight’ singer makes “me want to become a better man.”
In her letter to fans (UAENA), IU addressed the year-end news and her relationship with Jong-suk by writing, “Those of you who saw the article today will know, but I am in a relationship. I was very careful because I think UAENA would have been very surprised when you always worry about me and are curious about how I am, but… yes… this is what happened!”
IU also expressed her affection for him, sharing that “He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement.”
Love and support, always
Since confirming their relationship, the couple had openly supported each other, showing affection in ways that have won the hearts of fans.
In a 2023 interview about her Korean film Dream, IU mentioned that she often turns to Lee Jong-Suk for acting advice. “Because we are in the same profession, we naturally talk about acting. Before filming, if there is a scene that I really don’t understand, I make an SOS call to my boyfriend,” she said.