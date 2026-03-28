5 Chinese dramas that wrap your heart in comfort and joy: Pursuit of Jade to Prisoner of Beauty

Pursuit of Jade is still ongoing and currently, you have 40 episodes to binge. Each episode is better than the previous, no exaggeration there. Pursuit of Jade tells the story of Fan Changyu, a steely-willed woman who accidentally stumbles upon a dying nobleman named Xie Zheng in the snow. She literally carries him home, tends to his wounds, and he recovers. Owing to a twist in circumstances, they enter into a fake marriage (the best romance trope that ever existed), but unfortunately war tears them apart. The episodes see them make their way to each other, fight for their country and is so filled with the most consuming love that the die-hard romantics wouldn't be searching for another show, for quite sometime.