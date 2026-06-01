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Pursuit of Jade star Zhang Linghe's event cancelled after crowd crush shatters glass door, five injured

The Chinese actor's team issued an apology after the chaos

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Long before the event began, thousands had already packed the mall’s exterior in anticipation of seeing the 28-year-old star at an eyewear brand promotion.
Long before the event began, thousands had already packed the mall’s exterior in anticipation of seeing the 28-year-old star at an eyewear brand promotion.
Viki Rakuten

A routine brand appearance in Nanning, China, turned into a scene of panic on May 31 after overwhelming crowds gathered for Chinese actor Zhang Linghe. The surge of fans outside a shopping mall escalated so quickly that a glass entrance panel shattered under pressure, injuring five people and forcing organisers to scrap the in-person event entirely.

Early crowd build-up spirals out of control

Long before the event began, thousands had already packed the mall’s exterior in anticipation of seeing the 28-year-old star at an eyewear brand promotion. By morning, the entrance area had become heavily congested, with the crowd swelling further as opening time neared.

When the doors finally opened, the rush inward proved too intense. People pushed forward in unison, triggering a sudden impact at the entrance that caused a large glass panel to break. Even after the glass shattered, movement didn’t immediately stop, with fans still attempting to enter as staff and security rushed in to clear debris and regain control of the situation.

Local reports, including Taiwanese media outlet ET Today, confirmed that five individuals sustained minor cuts and abrasions from the broken glass. All were taken to hospital for treatment, with authorities stating that none of the injuries were serious.

Inside chaos and sudden cancellation

The disruption wasn’t confined to the entrance. Videos circulating from inside the mall showed dense crowds spread across multiple floors, with fans occupying escalators, walkways and balcony areas while waiting for the actor’s appearance.

As safety concerns escalated, organisers made the call to cancel the physical appearance altogether. The event was shifted online, with Zhang later joining fans through a livestream instead of appearing in person at the venue.

Public apology and compensation plan

Following the incident, Zhang Linghe’s team issued a formal apology on Weibo, acknowledging the abrupt change in plans and expressing regret for the disruption caused. The statement emphasised that attendee safety was the priority behind the decision to cancel.

The team also confirmed that fans who travelled to Nanning for the event would be reimbursed for related expenses, including flights, high-speed rail tickets, accommodation and local transport. A claims process was outlined, requiring fans to submit documents by June 3, with compensation expected to be processed by June 15 after verification.

The brand involved also issued an apology, noting that injured attendees had received medical care and that affected guests would be contacted directly regarding support and compensation.

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