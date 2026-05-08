Local Sip to Global Story: How STAR became the UAE’s beloved taste of home

STAR continues growing alongside UAE with heritage, familiarity, and evolving refreshment
In a country defined by ambition, diversity, and rapid transformation, there are only a few brands that truly feel like they belong to everyone. STAR is one of them. For more than three decades, STAR beverage has not just existed in the UAE it has grown with it, evolved with it, and quietly become part of its everyday story.
Born alongside the establishment of International Beverage & Filling Industries (IBFI), STAR emerged at a time when the UAE itself was still shaping its modern identity. From those early days, the brand carried a simple but powerful promise: high quality, consistency, and a taste people could trust. And over the years, that promise has never wavered.
For many, STAR is more than a beverage it’s a memory. It’s the sound of a can opening on a hot afternoon, the familiar sweetness shared at family gatherings, the quick refreshment picked up on the way home from school. Whether you grew up in the UAE or arrived later and made it your home, chances are STAR found its way into your life. That’s the quiet magic of a truly local brand it doesn’t need to introduce itself; it’s already there.
What makes STAR special is not just its heritage, but its ability to stay relevant without losing its soul. From its classic carbonated drinks to its expanding juice range, the brand has continued to innovate while staying true to what people love most. Its iconic flavors like Mango and Guava have become staples comforting, familiar, and instantly recognizable across generations.
Today, STAR continues to evolve with the launch of its 100 per cent juice tetra range, offering a healthier choice for modern consumers who are more conscious about what they drink. It’s a natural progression for a brand that understands its audience, one that values both tradition and healthy options. Even as it introduces new formats and innovations, STAR never forgets where it came from.
There’s also something deeply meaningful about being made in the UAE. In a market filled with global names, STAR stands proudly as a homegrown success story. It represents resilience, consistency, and the spirit of local enterprise. As the UAE has grown into a global hub, STAR has grown alongside it not just keeping pace but contributing to its identity.
Today, STAR products are enjoyed far beyond the UAE’s borders, exported to more than 35 countries around the world. Yet no matter how far it travels, the heart of the brand remains firmly rooted here. Every bottle, every can, every pack carries with it a piece of the UAE’s story a story of growth, pride, and connection.
STAR is not just a brand you drink. It’s a brand you remember. A brand you grew up with. And for many, a brand that will always taste like home.
We are proud of who we are today, and proud of the UAE.