Local Sip to Global Story: How STAR became the UAE’s beloved taste of home

For many, STAR is more than a beverage it’s a memory. It’s the sound of a can opening on a hot afternoon, the familiar sweetness shared at family gatherings, the quick refreshment picked up on the way home from school. Whether you grew up in the UAE or arrived later and made it your home, chances are STAR found its way into your life. That’s the quiet magic of a truly local brand it doesn’t need to introduce itself; it’s already there.