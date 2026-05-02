AITO is the only Chinese brand in Brand Finance’s Global Luxury Auto Top 10

The recognition reflects AITO’s growing global influence, driven by strong market performance, rising customer advocacy, and rapid improvements in Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Guided by its philosophy of Intelligence Redefining Luxury, AITO, owned by one of China’s leading luxury new energy vehicle companies, Seres Group, continues to strengthen its position in China’s premium automotive market through rapid growth and strong consumer demand.

In 2025, AITO delivered more than 420,000 vehicles, becoming the best-selling Chinese luxury brand in the domestic market. The flagship AITO M9 maintained leadership in the 500,000+ RMB price segment. AITO also surpassed 1 million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting new benchmarks for China’s premium new energy vehicle market.

With strong capabilities in areas such as intelligent driving, SERES is bringing its vision of Intelligence Redefining Luxury to global markets and delivering a smarter mobility experience to more users around the world.