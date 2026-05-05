It records 38-second disappearance of star behind Haumea
The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre has successfully recorded a rare astronomical event in which a star disappeared for 38 seconds as it passed behind the dwarf planet Haumea, marking a notable achievement for the region’s growing role in global space research.
Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre, said the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory documented the phenomenon on Monday evening, capturing what is known as a stellar occultation — when a celestial body passes in front of a distant star, temporarily blocking its light.
The event is considered scientifically significant, as Haumea, a dwarf planet orbiting the sun beyond Neptune near Pluto, is known to possess two moons and a ring system. Occultation observations provide rare opportunities to study such features in detail, including refining measurements of the planet’s size, orbit and potential atmosphere.
The observation formed part of a coordinated international campaign involving 106 observers, most of them based in Europe. From the Arab world, five observatories participated, including two in the United Arab Emirates.
Preliminary data indicated that only four observatories worldwide successfully recorded the event, including two in the Arab region — Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in the UAE and Al Amri Astronomical Observatory in Saudi Arabia — highlighting the technical capability of regional facilities.
The UAE-based observatory used a 14-inch telescope equipped with a high-sensitivity astronomical camera to capture the event. To ensure precise timing, critical in such observations, a specialised astronomical timing device linked to satellite signals was deployed, enabling measurements accurate to within one-thousandth of a second.
Odeh said the observatory had submitted its findings to relevant international bodies for further analysis