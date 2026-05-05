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UAE observatory captures rare stellar occultation, underscoring global role in astronomy

It records 38-second disappearance of star behind Haumea

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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International Astronomy Centre recorded a rare astronomical event in which a star disappeared for 38 seconds as it passed behind the dwarf planet Haumea,
International Astronomy Centre recorded a rare astronomical event in which a star disappeared for 38 seconds as it passed behind the dwarf planet Haumea,
Gulf News Archive

The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre has successfully recorded a rare astronomical event in which a star disappeared for 38 seconds as it passed behind the dwarf planet Haumea, marking a notable achievement for the region’s growing role in global space research.

Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre, said the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory documented the phenomenon on Monday evening, capturing what is known as a stellar occultation — when a celestial body passes in front of a distant star, temporarily blocking its light.

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The event is considered scientifically significant, as Haumea, a dwarf planet orbiting the sun beyond Neptune near Pluto, is known to possess two moons and a ring system. Occultation observations provide rare opportunities to study such features in detail, including refining measurements of the planet’s size, orbit and potential atmosphere.

The observation formed part of a coordinated international campaign involving 106 observers, most of them based in Europe. From the Arab world, five observatories participated, including two in the United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary data indicated that only four observatories worldwide successfully recorded the event, including two in the Arab region — Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in the UAE and Al Amri Astronomical Observatory in Saudi Arabia — highlighting the technical capability of regional facilities.

The UAE-based observatory used a 14-inch telescope equipped with a high-sensitivity astronomical camera to capture the event. To ensure precise timing, critical in such observations, a specialised astronomical timing device linked to satellite signals was deployed, enabling measurements accurate to within one-thousandth of a second.

Odeh said the observatory had submitted its findings to relevant international bodies for further analysis

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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