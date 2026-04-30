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This rare vintage Cartier watch fetched $2million after intense bidding battle

Vintage Cartier piece stuns collectors as fierce bidding drives price to new heights

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Cartier London Crash, circa 1987.
Cartier London Crash, circa 1987.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Dubai: A rare Cartier timepiece has led a record-breaking auction at Sotheby's, underlining the continued strength of the global luxury watch market.

The auction house’s latest “Important Watches” sale generated a total of $52.9 million (approximately Dh194 million), making it one of its strongest watch auctions in Asia. The standout result came from Cartier, with a rare yellow-gold Cartier London Crash from 1987 selling for $2 million (around Dh7.3 million), setting a new record for the brand at Sotheby’s.

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The watch drew intense interest from collectors, triggering a multi-minute bidding battle across phone, online, and in-room participants. The final price was more than double its pre-sale estimate, reflecting strong demand for rare, design-led vintage pieces. Only a handful of such models are believed to exist, adding to its appeal.

Cartier was a major driver of the sale’s success. An 82-piece vintage collection titled The Shapes of Cartier achieved a 100 percent sell-through rate, with several watches significantly outperforming expectations. A London Asymmetric model in yellow gold with blue enamel, in particular, fetched more than ten times its estimate.

Other high-value lots also performed strongly. A 1924 Patek Philippe single-button chronograph, retailed by Tiffany & Co., sold for $1.96 million (approximately Dh7.2 million). Meanwhile, an A. Lange & Söhne Tourbillon Pour le Mérite achieved $1.3 million (around Dh4.8 million).

According to Sotheby’s, 97 percent of lots were sold, with more than half exceeding their high estimates—an indication of sustained collector confidence in rare and historically significant timepieces.

Industry experts say the results highlight a growing appetite for distinctive, vintage watches with strong provenance, particularly from heritage brands like Cartier, even as the broader luxury market faces fluctuations.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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