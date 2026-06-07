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Venus and Jupiter to stage rare close approach visible across UAE skies

The planetary conjunction on June 9 will be the closest visible pairing until 2028

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A rare celestial display will see Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky during June 7-9, with the closest apparent approach occurring on June 9.
A rare celestial display will see Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky during June 7-9, with the closest apparent approach occurring on June 9.
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A rare celestial display will see Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky during June 7-9, with the closest apparent approach occurring on June 9, according to a leading Emirati astronomer.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the two planets will be visible to the naked eye shortly after sunset and will appear almost side by side in the western sky.

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Al Jarwan said the event represents the closest apparent approach between Venus and Jupiter as seen from the Northern Hemisphere until around 2028.

The conjunction will be particularly noticeable on the evenings of June 7, 8 and 9, allowing skywatchers to observe the bright planets for about two hours after sunset before they descend below the western horizon.

According to Al Jarwan, the pair will set at approximately 9:30 pm UAE time, offering a striking astronomical spectacle for observers across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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