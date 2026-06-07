Venus and Jupiter to stage rare close approach visible across UAE skies

The planetary conjunction on June 9 will be the closest visible pairing until 2028
A rare celestial display will see Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky during June 7-9, with the closest apparent approach occurring on June 9, according to a leading Emirati astronomer.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the two planets will be visible to the naked eye shortly after sunset and will appear almost side by side in the western sky.
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Al Jarwan said the event represents the closest apparent approach between Venus and Jupiter as seen from the Northern Hemisphere until around 2028.
The conjunction will be particularly noticeable on the evenings of June 7, 8 and 9, allowing skywatchers to observe the bright planets for about two hours after sunset before they descend below the western horizon.
According to Al Jarwan, the pair will set at approximately 9:30 pm UAE time, offering a striking astronomical spectacle for observers across the country.