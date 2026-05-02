GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Arab region set to witness rare Haumea occultation on Monday night

The event could last up to 119 seconds and will be visible across most of the Arab world

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The event could last up to 119 seconds and will be visible across most of the Arab world, forming part of a coordinated international observation campaign involving observatories and research institutions worldwide.
The event could last up to 119 seconds and will be visible across most of the Arab world, forming part of a coordinated international observation campaign involving observatories and research institutions worldwide.
WAM

Dubai: A rare astronomical event is set to unfold on Monday evening, as the dwarf planet Haumea passes directly in front of a distant star, briefly blocking its light in a phenomenon known as a stellar occultation.

According to the International Astronomical Center, the event could last up to 119 seconds and will be visible across most of the Arab world, forming part of a coordinated international observation campaign involving observatories and research institutions worldwide.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Center, said the occultation will begin first in the eastern parts of the region. It is expected to start in Oman and the UAE at 20:16 GMT, followed by Jordan at 20:17, Egypt at 20:18, and Morocco at 20:20. In countries located along the central path, the event is likely to last between 80 and 88 seconds.

Haumea is classified as a dwarf planet, a celestial body larger than an asteroid but smaller than a full planet. The solar system currently includes five recognised dwarf planets: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Makemake and Haumea.

Haumea, along with Makemake and Pluto, lies within the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune, while Ceres is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Eris, meanwhile, orbits even farther out, at the outer edges of the solar system.

What makes Haumea particularly distinctive is that it has two moons and a ring system, adding scientific significance to the upcoming event. As it moves in its orbit around the Sun, it will obscure a faint star with a brightness of magnitude 14.7. During the occultation, only Haumea, shining at magnitude 17.3, will remain visible, resulting in a measurable drop in brightness of about 2.7 magnitudes.

The phenomenon will be observable from most Arab countries, with the exception of Somalia, Djibouti and the Comoros.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Such events arise roughly every two to three years, making them notable, though not particularly rare. In the UAE, typically clear skies provide favourable conditions for viewing, especially at moonrise shortly after sunset

Double full moon to light up UAE skies this May

2m read
Cartier London Crash, circa 1987.

All about the Cartier that was sold for $2 million

2m read
Dubai skyline

Burj Al Arab to Armani: Dubai hotels get major upgrades

4m read
The Gulf did not change the region’s story through words, but through consistent action, long-term planning, and an unwavering belief in its people.

A region transformed: Gulf’s answer to old narratives

5m read