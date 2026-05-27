It refers to the rarity of the spectacle event rather than the moon’s colour
Skywatchers in the UAE and around the world are preparing to witness a rare celestial event on May 31, commonly known as a “Blue Moon”, one of the most unusual lunar phenomena of the year.
Astronomers said the moon would begin appearing full on the night of May 30, reaching peak illumination at 3:45am on May 31.
According to Space.com, the best viewing conditions will be shortly before sunrise in local time zones, when the moon appears low on the western horizon. Although the astronomical peak occurs in the early morning, observers are expected to enjoy the clearest views on the preceding night as the moon approaches full illumination.
Despite its name, the moon will not actually appear blue. The term “Blue Moon” refers to the rarity of the event rather than the moon’s colour.
Astronomers distinguish between two types of Blue Moons, the more common monthly Blue Moon, referring to the second full moon within the same calendar month, and the seasonal Blue Moon, which is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons.
The phenomenon occurs only every few years as part of a cycle that repeats roughly seven times every 19 years. Following the May 2026 event, the next Blue Moons are expected on December 31, 2028, September 30, 2031, July 31, 2034, and January 31, 2037.