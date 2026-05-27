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Rare ‘Blue Moon’ to light up skies on May 31

It refers to the rarity of the spectacle event rather than the moon’s colour

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Astronomers said the moon would begin appearing full on the night of May 30, reaching peak illumination at 3:45am on May 31.
Astronomers said the moon would begin appearing full on the night of May 30, reaching peak illumination at 3:45am on May 31.
Space.com

Skywatchers in the UAE and around the world are preparing to witness a rare celestial event on May 31, commonly known as a “Blue Moon”, one of the most unusual lunar phenomena of the year.

Astronomers said the moon would begin appearing full on the night of May 30, reaching peak illumination at 3:45am on May 31.

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According to Space.com, the best viewing conditions will be shortly before sunrise in local time zones, when the moon appears low on the western horizon. Although the astronomical peak occurs in the early morning, observers are expected to enjoy the clearest views on the preceding night as the moon approaches full illumination.

Despite its name, the moon will not actually appear blue. The term “Blue Moon” refers to the rarity of the event rather than the moon’s colour.

Astronomers distinguish between two types of Blue Moons, the more common monthly Blue Moon, referring to the second full moon within the same calendar month, and the seasonal Blue Moon, which is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons.

The phenomenon occurs only every few years as part of a cycle that repeats roughly seven times every 19 years. Following the May 2026 event, the next Blue Moons are expected on December 31, 2028, September 30, 2031, July 31, 2034, and January 31, 2037.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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