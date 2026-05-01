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UAE set to witness rare ‘Blue Moon’ twice in May

The first full moon will occur tomorrow 2 May, followed by a second on 31 May

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Such events arise roughly every two to three years, making them notable, though not particularly rare. In the UAE, typically clear skies provide favourable conditions for viewing, especially at moonrise shortly after sunset
Such events arise roughly every two to three years, making them notable, though not particularly rare. In the UAE, typically clear skies provide favourable conditions for viewing, especially at moonrise shortly after sunset
Emarat Al Youm

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to witness an unusual celestial rhythm this month, with two full moons rising within the span of May, an event commonly referred to as a “Blue Moon”.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the first full moon will occur tomorrow 2 May, followed by a second on 31 May. 

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The occurrence is shaped less by rarity than by timing: the lunar cycle, lasting around 29.5 days, falls just short of the 31 days of May, allowing for a second full moon when the first appears early in the month, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

Despite its evocative name, the “Blue Moon” brings no visible change in colour. The moon will appear as it does at any full phase, bright, steady, and familiar. The term itself simply denotes the second full moon within a single calendar month, much like traditional names such as the “Harvest Moon” or “Hunter’s Moon”.

A full moon occurs when the Earth sits between the sun and the moon, reflecting sunlight fully onto the side facing Earth and illuminating the lunar disc in its entirety. While this alignment typically happens once each month, the calendar occasionally allows for a second occurrence.

Such events arise roughly every two to three years, making them notable, though not particularly rare. In the UAE, typically clear skies provide favourable conditions for viewing, especially at moonrise shortly after sunset. With binoculars or a small telescope, observers can also make out finer surface details, including craters and ridges.

Astronomically, the phenomenon carries no unusual effects. The moon’s influence remains governed by its gravitational pull, driving the familiar cycle of tides, regardless of how often it reaches full phase within a single month.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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