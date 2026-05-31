‘Blue Micromoon’ in UAE skies tonight: What is it? Why is it rare?

Everything you need to know about the rare phenomenon and where to watch it in Dubai
Dubai: A rare seasonal Blue Moon, which is also a Micromoon, will rise above the UAE skies tonight, creating one of the year’s most unusual lunar events.
To celebrate the occasion, Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG), in collaboration with SEE Institute, will host a special public observation night at SEE Institute in The Sustainable City from 8pm to 10pm.
The evening will feature telescope observations, astronomy talks, astrophotography opportunities, and a giant inflatable Blue Moon installation welcoming visitors beneath the night sky.
A Blue Moon is not defined by colour, but by timing.
There are two accepted definitions of a Blue Moon. The traditional definition refers to the third full moon in an astronomical season that contains four full moons instead of the usual three. The second, and more widely known definition refers to the second full moon occurring within a single calendar month.
Tonight’s full moon falls under this monthly definition, making it the second full moon of May. Because the lunar cycle lasts approximately 29.5 days, the calendar occasionally allows two full moons to occur within a single month, a phenomenon that happens roughly once every two to three years.
This is also where the phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from, symbolizing something uncommon or rare.
The last Blue Moon was on August 19, 2024. And the next seasonal Blue Moon takes place on May 20, 2027.
The next monthly Blue Moons (the second full moon in a calendar month) will appear in the following sequence: December 31, 2028, September 30, 2031, July 31, 2034, January 31, 2037 etc.
Not really.
Despite the name, Blue Moons typically appear like any other full moon. In extremely rare situations involving volcanic ash, wildfire smoke, or unusual atmospheric particles, the Moon can appear bluish in color but those cases are uncommon.
At the Dubai event, however, visitors may spot something blue before the Moon even rises: a large, illuminated inflatable Blue Moon installation placed at the venue, designed to create an immersive astronomy experience for guests.
Adding another layer of rarity to tonight’s astronomical event is the occurrence of a Micromoon.
Unlike a Supermoon, which occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, DAG said a Micromoon happens when the full moon takes place near the Moon’s farthest point from Earth, known as apogee. As a result, the Moon appears slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.
The difference may be subtle to casual observers, but astronomers say it offers a fascinating reminder that the Moon’s distance from Earth is constantly changing.
Yes, but only slightly, according to DAG.
Tides on Earth are influenced primarily by the gravitational pull of the Moon. When the Moon is farther away during a Micromoon, its gravitational effect is marginally weaker, resulting in slightly less extreme tides, sometimes referred to as apogee tides.
However, the difference is subtle and not noticeable in everyday coastal conditions. Ocean weather, wind, and Earth’s own rotational dynamics have a far greater impact on real-world sea levels than the small variation caused by the Moon’s distance.
This is a common question and a common misconception, according to DAG.
While the Moon does influence tides, it said there is no scientific evidence that lunar phases such as the Blue Moon or Micromoon trigger natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or extreme weather events.
Earthquakes, for example, are driven by tectonic plate movement deep within Earth’s crust, not lunar alignment. Although the Moon’s gravity can cause very minor stress changes in Earth’s crust, these effects are not strong enough to initiate seismic activity, DAG clarified.
Why do people find moons so fascinating?
For centuries, full moons have inspired myths, calendars, navigation systems, poetry, and scientific discovery across civilisations.
Today, they continue to capture attention through astrophotography, public stargasing events, and social media, helping reconnect people with the night sky in increasingly urban environments.
Dubai Astronomy Group has spent over two decades promoting astronomy awareness across the UAE through educational programmes, observations, and public outreach initiatives designed to make space science accessible to all ages.
Guests will enjoy guided moon observation through telescopes, a special lecture exploring the science behind the Blue Moon and NASA’s Artemis mission, hands-on smartphone moon photography sessions, and access to the ImmerSEE Experience, all in one unforgettable night beneath the skies of The Sustainable City.
The event is designed to combine science, technology, education, and immersive experiences in a way that makes astronomy engaging for all ages.
Those interested must register via the upcoming programmes section on the website of the Dubai Astronomy Group.