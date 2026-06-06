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2026 total solar eclipse explained: A teaser for 2027’s rare 6-minute darkness

Twin eclipses: 2026’s fleeting shadow and 2027’s marathon of midday darkness

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
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From Spain to Greenland, a brief 2026 darkness heralds a 6-minute 2027 spectacle
From Spain to Greenland, a brief 2026 darkness heralds a 6-minute 2027 spectacle
AFP

Skywatchers will witness a total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, briefly blocking sunlight across parts of the planet.

A partial eclipse will be visible across large areas of Europe, Africa and North America, where only part of the Sun will be obscured.

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However, observers in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and northeastern Portugal will experience totality, when the sky briefly turns dark as the Sun is completely hidden.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon fully blocks the Sun from view, casting a shadow over parts of Earth, according to NASA.

The 2026 event is particularly significant for Europe, marking the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain in over a century.

What experts say about the eclipse

“A total solar eclipse is one of those rare moments when millions of people can look up together and feel both wonder and curiosity,” said Carole Mundell, director of science at the European Space Agency (ESA). “It connects us to the Universe and reminds us that the desire to explore and understand is one of humanity’s greatest strengths.”

Where the eclipse will be visible

The narrow path of totality will stretch across Arctic regions before crossing Greenland, Iceland, Portugal and northern Spain.

  • Greenland: just over 2 minutes of totality

  • Northern Spain: as little as 20 seconds, depending on conditions

  • Weather conditions remain the biggest factor affecting visibility

The eclipse will move over Galicia and the Balearic Islands as sunset approaches, accelerating the transition from day to night.

For those outside the path, the European Space Agency will stream the event live from the Astrophysical Observatory of Javalambre in Spain.

August 2027: Longest solar eclipse of the century

Just one year later, on August 2, 2027, the world will witness the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century visible from land, lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

During this rare event, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, plunging daytime into near darkness.

Where the 2027 eclipse will be seen

The path of totality will stretch across 11 countries, including:

Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia

Egypt is expected to offer some of the longest viewing durations, particularly near Luxor and the New Valley Governorate.

Why the 2027 eclipse will last so long

The unusually long duration is due to a rare alignment:

  • The Moon will be at perigee (closest to Earth)

  • The Earth will be near aphelion (farthest from the Sun)

  • This makes the Moon appear larger and the Sun slightly smaller

This alignment allows the Moon to fully cover the Sun for an extended period—making it the longest land-visible eclipse of the century.

What happens during totality

During totality, observers may experience:

  • Day turning into twilight darkness

  • A noticeable drop in temperature

  • Visibility of planets and bright stars

  • The Sun’s outer atmosphere, or solar corona

  • Rare effects like Bailey’s Beads and the Diamond Ring effect

How to view safely

Experts warn that looking directly at the Sun without protection is dangerous.

Only certified solar eclipse glasses or properly filtered equipment should be used. Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing any phase except totality.

Looking ahead

  • 2027 (Aug 2): Longest total solar eclipse of the century

  • 2033 (Mar 30): Total eclipse visible in Alaska

  • 2044 (Aug 22): First total eclipse over contiguous US since 2027

  • 2045 (Aug 12): Coast-to-coast eclipse across the US

When is the next eclipse in your city?

The next total solar eclipse visible from your location depends on where you are in the visibility path. For example:

  • Middle East (including UAE): Likely visibility in 2027 (2 Aug) and 2035 (partial/total depending on location)

  • North America: 2026 and 2031 events offer strong visibility in many regions

  • Europe: 2026, 2027, and 2033 offer multiple viewing opportunities

  • Asia: 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2035 events provide coverage depending on region

Total solar eclipses worldwide (2026–2035)

YearDateTypeVisibility regions
202612 AugTotal solar eclipseEurope, northern Asia, north/west Africa, much of North America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic
20272 AugTotal solar eclipseEurope, south/west Asia, Africa, eastern North America, Atlantic, Indian Ocean
202822 JulTotal solar eclipseSouthern Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean, Antarctica
203025 NovTotal solar eclipseSouthern Asia, Australia, south/east Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica
203114 NovTotal solar eclipseMuch of North America, north/west South America, Pacific, Atlantic
203330 MarTotal solar eclipseWestern Europe, northern Asia, North America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic
203420 MarTotal solar eclipseEurope, Asia, Africa, north/east South America, Atlantic, Indian Ocean
20351–2 SepTotal solar eclipseEastern Europe, Asia, western North America, Pacific, Arctic

A once-in-a-century sky spectacle

Astronomers say the 2027 eclipse will be one of the most significant celestial events of the century, drawing global attention from scientists, tourists and skywatchers alike, as daylight briefly turns into darkness across multiple continents.

Related Topics:
AmericaLunar EclipseSolar ecpliseEurope

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