More than 90 per cent of the Sun was obscured as the Moon crossed over central London
Dubai: A near-total solar eclipse was visible over Westminster in central London, as the Moon passed directly between Earth and the Sun, blocking more than 90 per cent of the Sun’s disk. The rare celestial event briefly transformed daylight conditions, with the sky taking on a noticeably darker appearance.
People gathered across the capital to witness the spectacle, creating striking views of the partially obscured Sun above London’s iconic skyline.
Video: AFP