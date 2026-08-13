GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 43°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Near total solar eclipse takes place in central London

More than 90 per cent of the Sun was obscured as the Moon crossed over central London

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: A near-total solar eclipse was visible over Westminster in central London, as the Moon passed directly between Earth and the Sun, blocking more than 90 per cent of the Sun’s disk. The rare celestial event briefly transformed daylight conditions, with the sky taking on a noticeably darker appearance.

People gathered across the capital to witness the spectacle, creating striking views of the partially obscured Sun above London’s iconic skyline.

Video: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People react as they observe the total solar eclipse from the sea port of Tarragona, northeastern Spain, on August 12, 2026.

'Another world': total solar eclipse enthralls Europe

4m read
Totality in Spain.

Watch: Total solar eclipse visible in Spain

3m read
Eclipses happen when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a narrow band of shadow across our planet.

Total solar eclipse: Where it will be visible, how long

3m read
Rare solar eclipse to captivate millions on this day

Rare solar eclipse to captivate millions on this day

2m read