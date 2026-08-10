Timings will vary considerably by region. According to NASA, the partial eclipse will begin as the day starts in northern Russia. In Alaska and northern Canada, the event will both begin and end during the morning, whereas Canada's eastern provinces will see it unfold in the afternoon. Across the northern contiguous United States, the partial eclipse will start around midday and continue into the mid-afternoon further east. The eclipse will finally reach the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and Africa during the evening.