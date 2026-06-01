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Rare total solar eclipse to sweep across Europe and Atlantic in August

Millions expected to witness first widely visible total eclipse in Europe since 1999

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Millions of people across Europe, the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic are expected to witness a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, in one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.
Millions of people across Europe, the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic are expected to witness a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, in one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.
AFP

Millions of people across Europe, the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic are expected to witness a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, in one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.

According to the European Space Agency, the path of totality will begin over the Arctic before crossing eastern Greenland, western Iceland and large parts of Spain, where observers within the eclipse track will see the moon completely obscure the sun for several minutes.

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Scientists say the event will be the first total solar eclipse visible from wide areas of Europe since 1999, fuelling strong interest among astronomers, skywatchers and tourists.

Spain and Iceland are expected to be among the best viewing locations, with Spanish regions along the eclipse path already reporting increased hotel bookings and preparations for large visitor numbers.

Astronomy website Time and Date said the eclipse will begin globally at 15:34 UTC, with totality starting at 16:58 UTC and peaking at 17:46 UTC.

A partial eclipse will also be visible across much of Europe, North Africa, western Asia and parts of North America, including France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

Experts have urged observers to use certified eclipse glasses during all partial phases, warning that direct viewing of the sun can cause permanent eye damage. Naked-eye viewing is considered safe only during the brief period of totality.

The eclipse will be followed by another highly anticipated total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027, which is expected to be visible across several Arab countries, including Egypt.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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