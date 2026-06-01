Millions expected to witness first widely visible total eclipse in Europe since 1999
Millions of people across Europe, the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic are expected to witness a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, in one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.
According to the European Space Agency, the path of totality will begin over the Arctic before crossing eastern Greenland, western Iceland and large parts of Spain, where observers within the eclipse track will see the moon completely obscure the sun for several minutes.
Scientists say the event will be the first total solar eclipse visible from wide areas of Europe since 1999, fuelling strong interest among astronomers, skywatchers and tourists.
Spain and Iceland are expected to be among the best viewing locations, with Spanish regions along the eclipse path already reporting increased hotel bookings and preparations for large visitor numbers.
Astronomy website Time and Date said the eclipse will begin globally at 15:34 UTC, with totality starting at 16:58 UTC and peaking at 17:46 UTC.
A partial eclipse will also be visible across much of Europe, North Africa, western Asia and parts of North America, including France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.
Experts have urged observers to use certified eclipse glasses during all partial phases, warning that direct viewing of the sun can cause permanent eye damage. Naked-eye viewing is considered safe only during the brief period of totality.
The eclipse will be followed by another highly anticipated total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027, which is expected to be visible across several Arab countries, including Egypt.