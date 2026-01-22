GOLD/FOREX
Rare solar storm sparks breathtaking auroras from ISS

In the footage, the auroras appear like a glowing curtain suspended over the planet

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: A Russian cosmonaut has captured stunning views of powerful aurora lights dancing above Earth, filmed from the International Space Station during one of the strongest solar storms in more than two decades.

Cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov shared dramatic footage of towering red and green light waves rippling across the planet’s atmosphere. The spectacle unfolded as a major coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun slammed into Earth, energising auroras across vast regions of the globe.

According to the National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center, the solar radiation storm ranks among the most intense in over 20 years, with the last comparable event recorded in October 2003. CMEs are massive eruptions of solar plasma and magnetic fields that, when directed toward Earth, can supercharge auroral activity and disrupt satellites, power grids, and communications.

In the footage, the auroras appear like a glowing curtain suspended over the planet, with city lights faintly visible some 400 kilometres below. While the exact location of the ISS at the time was not confirmed, the images highlight the sheer scale and beauty of the phenomenon.

On the ground, photographers worldwide also captured rare aurora displays, as the solar storm delivered an unforgettable light show across both hemispheres.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
