UAE brokers new 410-prisoner Russia-Ukraine exchange

Abu Dhabi mediation sees 410 captives freed in latest Russia-Ukraine swap
Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced on Friday the success of a new mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine that resulted in a prisoner exchange involving 410 captives from both sides.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exchange included 205 prisoners from the Russian side and 205 prisoners from the Ukrainian side, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged through UAE mediation efforts during the crisis to 7,101.
The ministry expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation in supporting the UAE’s mediation efforts, saying the move reflects the trust and appreciation both sides place in the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between the two countries.
The ministry added that with the success of the latest mediation, the total number of UAE-led mediations conducted during the crisis has reached 23, reflecting the distinguished relations between the UAE and both Russia and Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to support initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian consequences resulting from the crisis, including those affecting refugees and prisoners.