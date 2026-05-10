UAE air defences intercept two drones launched from Iran today

Ministry highlights large-scale interception record and ongoing readiness
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted two drones originating from Iran on May 10, 2026.
The ministry said that since the beginning of the “blatant Iranian attacks”, UAE air defences have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones.
No injuries or deaths were recorded due to the two drones, the ministry added in a statement. Since the beginning of the attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the armed forces who was also killed.
The total number of civilian deaths since the attacks began stands at 10, involving nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, India and Egypt.
The ministry also said that the total number of injuries recorded since the start of the attacks has reached 230, involving multiple nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian nationals.
The ministry stressed that the armed forces are fully prepared and ready to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and stability, safeguard its sovereignty and protect its national interests and capabilities.