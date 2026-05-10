GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE air defences intercept two drones launched from Iran today

Ministry highlights large-scale interception record and ongoing readiness

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE authorities say hundreds of missiles and drones have been stopped since escalation began.
UAE authorities say hundreds of missiles and drones have been stopped since escalation began.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted two drones originating from Iran on May 10, 2026.

The ministry said that since the beginning of the “blatant Iranian attacks”, UAE air defences have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones.

No injuries or deaths were recorded due to the two drones, the ministry added in a statement. Since the beginning of the attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the armed forces who was also killed.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The total number of civilian deaths since the attacks began stands at 10, involving nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, India and Egypt.

The ministry also said that the total number of injuries recorded since the start of the attacks has reached 230, involving multiple nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian nationals.

The ministry stressed that the armed forces are fully prepared and ready to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and stability, safeguard its sovereignty and protect its national interests and capabilities.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Defence Ministry reaffirms readiness to protect national security and stability.

UAE intercepts 2 Iranian missiles, 3 drones; 3 injured

2m read
File picture for illustrative purpose only. An oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.

Three injured after drone attack at Fujairah oil zone

1m read
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia.

Ukrainian drone attack kills 2 teenagers: Russia

1m read
A view of the Kuwait city skyline.

Kuwait: Army responding to missile, drone attack

1m read