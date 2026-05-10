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Cargo ship from Abu Dhabi hit by drone near Qatar coast

Limited fire breaks out onboard vessel before crew brings situation under control

Last updated:
WAM
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A view of Doha's skyline.
A view of Doha's skyline.
AFP

Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that a commercial cargo vessel in the country's territorial waters-northeast of Mesaieed Port-coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning.

The incident resulted in a limited fire onboard the vessel, with no reported injuries, the ministry said in a statement on X.

The vessel continued its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control, the ministry said, stressing that the necessary measures were taken, and coordination was carried out with the relevant authorities.

Related Topics:
QatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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