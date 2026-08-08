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UAE expresses solidarity with Angola, conveys condolences over victims of road accident

Foreign Ministry conveys solidarity and wishes swift recovery for the injured

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UAE expresses solidarity with Angola, conveys condolences over victims of road accident

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Angola over the victims of a road collision in Cuanza Sul Province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Angola and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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